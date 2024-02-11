Roger Vivier's 'Pièce Unique': A Floral Fairytale of Craftsmanship

In the heart of Paris, Gherardo Felloni, the creative director of Roger Vivier, unveiled the second installation of the 'Pièce Unique' creations. This enchanting collection, showcased at the legendary Salle d'Argent, is a celebration of high-magnitude floral blooms that mesmerizingly meet the space. The handbags, each a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, are hidden beneath a thick veil of captivating colors and exquisite plant shapes, taking between 30 to 60 hours to create by hand.

A Fairytale of Flora and Craftsmanship

Gherardo Felloni, the Italian maestro behind Roger Vivier's renaissance, has once again woven a tale of artistry and elegance. Since his appointment in 2018, he has infused the brand with his love for art, contemporary jewelry, and 19th-century bijoux, creating a unique blend of exuberance and sophistication.

The second installation of the 'Pièce Unique' collection is no exception. It is a fairytale world of fresh flowers, meticulously crafted into one-of-a-kind evening handbags. Each bag is a testament to the artisanal skills of the Roger Vivier atelier, with hand-crafted replicas and interpretations of classical flora in vivid color and 3D forms.

The Viv' Choc: A Symphony of Romance and Engineering

The centerpiece of this collection is the Viv' Choc handbag, a draped shoulder bag with a chain strap and turnkey lock. This re-designed piece is part of the 'Pièce Unique' line, embodying luxurious design and romantic engineering. It is a symphony of craftsmanship, where each note is a delicate floral detail, carefully woven into a harmonious whole.

Expanding the Roger Vivier Silhouette

In addition to the handbags, Felloni has expanded the 'Pièce Unique' collection to include a romantic series of waistcoats. These pieces continue his evolution of the Roger Vivier silhouette, blending traditional tailoring with modern flair. Each waistcoat, like the handbags, is a one-of-a-kind creation, requiring between 30 to 60 hours of painstaking handcraftsmanship.

Felloni's vision for Roger Vivier has not gone unnoticed. In November 2023, he was named Designer of the Year at the 37th annual FN Achievement Awards. His ability to balance tradition and innovation, elegance and exuberance, has made Roger Vivier a force to be reckoned with in the world of luxury fashion.

As the second installation of the 'Pièce Unique' collection demonstrates, Felloni's creativity knows no bounds. His fairytale world of fresh flowers, brought to life through meticulous craftsmanship, is a testament to the power of artistry and imagination. Each one-of-a-kind handbag and waistcoat is a piece of this enchanting world, waiting to be discovered.

