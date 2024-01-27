Riyadh Hosts 12th International Incense and Perfumes Exhibition

Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, the Undersecretary of Riyadh region's principality, stood in for Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, at the opening ceremony of the 12th International Incense and Perfumes Exhibition. This grand event unfolded at the prestigious Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, presenting an array of both local and international perfume brands.

Platform for Fragrance Innovation

The exhibition, which runs until February 1, serves as an exciting platform for guests to immerse themselves in the latest trends and offerings in the fragrance industry. From renowned global brands to innovative local creations, the event promises a sensory journey into the world of perfumes and incense.

Exhibition Highlights

The 12th International Incense and Perfumes Exhibition provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors to display and market their products directly to a keen audience. This gathering brings together companies specializing in incense, perfumes, and oud oil, fostering a dynamic environment for networking and business prospects.

Recognizing Contributions

During the event, Al-Sudairy took the time to acknowledge the sponsors who played a significant role in making the exhibition possible. Their support and contributions underscore the importance and scale of this event in the fragrance industry.