en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Rihanna Unveils Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Collection with a Sensual Twist

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Rihanna Unveils Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Collection with a Sensual Twist

Music icon and business mogul, Rihanna has unveiled the latest Valentine’s Day collection from her fashion brand, Savage X Fenty. The brand is renowned for its inclusivity and diversity, and the new collection continues this tradition with an array of stunning lingerie pieces designed to make every wearer feel like royalty.

Embracing Valentine’s Day Aesthetics

The Valentine’s Day collection features a variety of lingerie including a pink balconette bra, boy short panties, garter belt, sheer thigh-high stockings, and satin heels. The color palette predominantly embraces the theme of Valentine’s Day, with Barbie-pink being the primary hue. Each piece is designed to accentuate the wearer’s figure, adding a touch of sensuality to the romantic theme of the collection.

As the face of the brand, Rihanna models these pieces herself, her look accentuated with a diamond choker necklace adorned with pink gemstones, and matching rings. The promotional material strategically highlights her bubblegum-pink lips and nails, which seamlessly blend with the thematic color palette of the campaign.

Teasing the Collection on Social Media

Savage X Fenty has utilized the power of social media to create hype for the collection. The brand shared a series of promotional images and videos featuring Rihanna, with playful captions that alluded to the exclusive and intimate nature of the offerings. In one of the images, Rihanna is featured kneeling on a royal-purple couch, emphasizing the luxurious and regal aesthetic of the brand.

‘Savage Confessions’ Segment

In an innovative move, Savage X Fenty introduced a new ‘Savage Confessions’ segment, where Rihanna is seen answering provocative questions while dressed in pieces from the collection. One standout ensemble is a dramatic red feathered robe paired with a sheer ruffled demi bra. This segment offers fans a more personal insight into the brand and its creator, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the campaign.

The campaign effectively captures the essence of Valentine’s Day, focusing on themes of love, sensuality, and self-affirmation. This is encapsulated by the line ‘styles to love as you are’, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to promoting self-love and body positivity.

0
Fashion
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
5 mins ago
Stars and Veils: How Celebrity Weddings Shape Bridal Fashion Trends
Celebrity weddings are more than lavish affairs; they are the trendsetters that significantly shape bridal fashion. The influence of iconic figures on brides-to-be is profound, with many seeking inspiration from their favorite stars when selecting their wedding attire. Marissa Rubinetti, the VP and COO of Kleinfeld Bridal, confirms this phenomenon. She notes that brides often
Stars and Veils: How Celebrity Weddings Shape Bridal Fashion Trends
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci's Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
33 mins ago
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci's Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
34 mins ago
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for 'American Horror Story'
9 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for 'American Horror Story'
H&M's Rib-Knit Dress Wins Over Shoppers Despite Mixed Reviews
11 mins ago
H&M's Rib-Knit Dress Wins Over Shoppers Despite Mixed Reviews
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
32 mins ago
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
Latest Headlines
World News
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
25 seconds
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
42 seconds
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
57 seconds
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
1 min
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
2 mins
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
2 mins
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
4 mins
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
4 mins
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
5 mins
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app