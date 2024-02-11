Redefining 'Made in China': Ian Hylton's Journey Fusing Eastern Aesthetics and Western Techniques

Ian Hylton, a seasoned designer with three decades of experience, has made Shanghai his creative haven since 2005. As the mastermind behind two luxury fashion brands, Hylton is redefining the narrative of 'Made in China' with his unique design philosophy that seamlessly merges Eastern aesthetics and Western techniques.

The Alchemy of East and West

Hylton's collections are a testament to the power of global collaboration, featuring high-quality fabrics sourced from around the world. Among his preferred materials is Chinese mud silk, a textile deeply rooted in local heritage. With a team of six skilled artisans, Hylton crafts each garment in-house, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and impeccable finishing.

The designer's approach to fashion is both timeless and eccentric, combining Eastern dressing codes with Western cutting techniques. This harmonious blend results in softly tailored, high-quality pieces that transcend trends and become cherished wardrobe staples.

A Language of Personal Luxury

Hylton's design process is centered around the wearer's lifestyle, with each garment telling a unique story. He incorporates 'personal luxury details' into his creations - subtle elements that only the wearer can fully appreciate, fostering a deep connection between the individual and their clothing.

This dynamic language invites people to engage with the brand on a more intimate level, challenging the perception of luxury fashion as mere ostentation.

Redefining 'Made in China'

Hylton's commitment to quality and craftsmanship has resonated with Chinese buyers, who have embraced his brands for their attention to detail and high-quality finishing. The designer's success extends beyond domestic acclaim, having garnered positive feedback at Paris Fashion Week.

As Hylton continues to push the boundaries of fashion, his work stands as a powerful reminder that 'Made in China' is not a marker of inferior quality, but rather an opportunity to celebrate the fusion of global influences and artisanal excellence.

