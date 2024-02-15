Propstore Auction: A Cinephile's Dream Come True

Imagine a place where the essence of countless iconic moments in film and television history is not just preserved but celebrated and shared. That place is about to become a reality as Propstore, a premiere Hollywood auction house, brings to life an event that is a cinephile's dream come true. Set to dazzle Los Angeles from March 12 to March 14, 2024, this auction will feature over 1,700 lots of the most unforgettable film and TV memorabilia, including costumes worn by legends like Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, and many more. The stage is set at The Petersen Automotive Museum, where enthusiasts can own a piece of cinematic history, with registration now open and early access to the auction catalogue available for those who sign up in advance.

The Magic on Offer

What makes this auction exceptional is not just the volume of lots but the caliber. Imagine holding the wand wielded by Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter', or embracing the elegance of Audrey Hepburn with her gown from 'Sabrina'. These items, alongside Olivia Newton-John's drive-in costume from 'Grease' and Michael J. Fox's guitar, represent just a sliver of the treasure trove awaiting bidders. The auction promises an immersion into the worlds of 'Star Wars', 'Indiana Jones', and 'Lord of the Rings', with a screen-matched C-3PO head from 'Star Wars' expected to be a highlight, potentially fetching $1 million. Anthony Daniels, the actor behind C-3PO, shared his excitement, hoping these pieces of movie history find new homes with fans who cherish them as much as he does.

A Noble Cause

This spectacle is not just about nostalgia or the thrill of the bid; it's a conduit for a greater good. The auction is set to benefit arts education charity, echoing a sentiment of giving back to the community that has embraced these stories for decades. Similarly, an auction held by Cosprop and Kerry Taylor Auctions is bringing over 60 costumes to the block, including a shirt worn by Colin Firth in 'Pride and Prejudice' and a vintage Christian Dior taffeta ball gown donned by Madonna in 'Evita'. These pieces, too, aim to raise funds for The Bright Foundation, founded by Cosprop's John Bright, underlining the industry's commitment to fostering the next generation of talent.

Joining the Legacy

For aficionados and collectors alike, the opportunity to own a piece of film and television history is unparalleled. Beyond the excitement of the auction itself, the event signals a celebration of the arts and an investment in its future through charitable efforts. Registration is now open, with early access to the catalogue starting February 13, offering a preview of the magic that awaits. Whether through online, telephone, or absentee bidding, participants from around the globe can partake in this historic event, making it a truly global celebration of cinematic legacy.

As we edge closer to the dates, the anticipation builds not just for the chance to claim a piece of Hollywood's golden eras but also for the opportunity to contribute to a noble cause. The Propstore auction in Los Angeles, scheduled for March 2024, is more than an auction; it's a bridge between the past and the future, between fans and the fantasies they hold dear. It's a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the tangible connections we seek with the tales that move us. As the gavel readies to fall, the stories behind these iconic pieces await their next chapter in the hands of those who continue to cherish and celebrate them.