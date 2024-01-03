en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Prada’s Spring 2024 Campaign: A Dichotomy of Individuality and Collectivism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Prada’s Spring 2024 Campaign: A Dichotomy of Individuality and Collectivism

In a bold celebration of individuality within the realm of collectivism, Prada’s spring 2024 ad campaign is creating ripples in the fashion world. Under the creative helm of co-directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the campaign is an assemblage of over 40 portraits. Captured by the lens of renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre, the campaign strives to magnify the polarity between the individual and the collective through its cinematic lighting and minimalist backdrops.

The Faces of Prada’s Spring 2024 Campaign

The campaign is a melting pot of emerging and established faces in the fashion industry. It transcends beyond garments, presenting fashion as a vehicle for personal expression and collective identity. The seasoned models gracing the campaign include Lexi Boling, Mica Argañaraz, and Julia Nobis. Their presence binds the campaign to Prada’s legacy, adding a layer of familiarity amidst the new.

Refreshing the roster are the newcomers making their Prada debut. Among these fresh faces is Troye Sivan, the Grammy-nominated artist, and a respected figure in the LGBTQIA+ community. Sivan is no stranger to the limelight with his recent works including his third studio album and acting roles in HBO’s ‘The Idol’ and Marvel’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.’

Prada’s Embrace of New Talents

Other notable newcomers in the campaign are Harris Dickinson, recognized for his role in ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ and Kelvin Harrison Jr., known for ‘It Comes at Night.’ The inclusion of these talents signifies Prada’s willingness to embrace diversity and fresh perspectives. Harrison’s upcoming portrayals of Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘Genius: MLK/X’ and Scar in Disney’s ‘Mufasa’ further highlight his rising star.

Prada’s Expansion in the Philippines

Parallel to its creative ventures, Prada is also expanding its physical presence. The fashion powerhouse has formed a joint venture with SSI Group, dubbed ‘Prada Philippines.’ Prada Group and SSI Group will invest PHP 25 billion and PHP 16.6 billion respectively, with Prada Group owning 60% and Stores Specialists owning 40%. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the growth of the Prada brand in the Philippines, promising operating efficiencies and a stronger brand presence.

With the spring 2024 ad campaign and the joint venture, Prada continues to solidify its position as a dynamic force in the fashion industry. By juxtaposing individual personality against collective identity, Prada is not only presenting fashion but also narrating an intriguing story of diversity, inclusivity, and evolution.

0
Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall-to-Wall Carpeting: Riding the Wave of Nostalgia in Design

By BNN Correspondents

Black Carpet Awards: Celebrating Diversity and Creativity at Milan Fashion Week

By BNN Correspondents

The Revolution in Women's Footwear: From High Heels to Grounded Flats

By BNN Correspondents

Nike's New Soccer Cleats: A Blend of Classic Design and Performance

By Salman Khan

Dr. Suruchi Bawa Crowned as Mrs. India One in a Million 2023 ...
@Fashion · 23 mins
Dr. Suruchi Bawa Crowned as Mrs. India One in a Million 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Nike Air Max 1 Introduces Vibrant ‘Chili Volt’ Colorway for Spring Release

By Salman Khan

Nike Air Max 1 Introduces Vibrant 'Chili Volt' Colorway for Spring Release
Green Sneakers for Women: A Bold Trend in Footwear Fashion

By Ebenezer Mensah

Green Sneakers for Women: A Bold Trend in Footwear Fashion
Adidas Unveils D.O.N. Issue 5 “Year of the Dragon” Sneakers

By Salman Khan

Adidas Unveils D.O.N. Issue 5 "Year of the Dragon" Sneakers
Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

By BNN Correspondents

Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United's Struggles and Hopes: A Year in Review
14 seconds
Torquay United's Struggles and Hopes: A Year in Review
Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling
14 seconds
Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling
Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape
14 seconds
Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
2 mins
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
3 mins
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
4 mins
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
4 mins
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
4 mins
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
57 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app