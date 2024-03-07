Paula Rowan: From Dublin Shop Owner to Celebrities' Favorite Glove Designer

At her home in Dublin, Paula Rowan plucks gloves from trunks like a magician producing rabbits. "I still don't think people really understand gloves and what you can do with them," says the Irish glove designer, pulling a flamboyantly ruched leather sleeve up over her right arm.

"Generally, they're viewed as something to keep you warm, whereas I see a glove as a piece of hand armour. I always say they're the last thing you put on, but the first thing people notice."Certainly this is true on our Zoom call as Rowan, who's wearing a short-sleeved blouse, models her various styles of hand armour, made predominantly in leather, often lined in silk, sometimes with tulle detailing. "My collections are subtle variations on classic forms, looking at the old in a new way," she says.

But many of Rowan's gloves are far from subtle and all the more fun for it. The Lola Layered, currently one of her most expensive styles, retailing at £3,669, is a full-length silk-lined glove with more than 40 folds of hand-sewn leather, inspired by a stairway on the beach at Glenbay in County Donegal; the Peony Rose (£590) is a short glove with an oversized leather flower designed to bloom out from the sleeve of a winter coat.

It's this sense of drama that has transformed Rowan from Dublin shop owner to international glove maker. After designing her own range of gloves in 2008, she began attracting the attention of top editorial stylists such as Katy England and Ibrahim Kamara and had her work featured on a cover shoot for Vogue Italia. "When you think of shoes, you think Jimmy Choo. When you think of hats, it's Stephen Jones or Philip Treacy," says Rowan. "There was nobody doing anything really interesting in gloves, which is where I like to think I slotted in."

Celebrity Endorsements and High-Profile Collaborations

Then came the celebrities. Madonna, Dame Helen Mirren, Cher, Blake Lively, Sabrina Elba, Sonam Kapoor and Lady Gaga have all worn Paula Rowan gloves. Last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a pair of specially commissioned long white gloves to a state banquet for the South Korean president.

When we speak, Rowan is working on a hush-hush commission for a VIP who will be attending the Oscars. Two of her glove styles (the Nina and the Rebecca) appeared on the catwalk during the Emilia Wickstead autumn/winter 2024 show at London Fashion Week in February. "The short black leather gloves were the perfect addition to our runway styling," Wickstead tells me over email. "We used them to enhance the rebellious, Teddy-girl attitude in the collection." Rowan also previously collaborated with the designer Maximilian Davis, now creative director of Ferragamo, on his autumn/winter 2021 show.

The Artisanal Process Behind the Gloves

Rowan designs in Dublin, sources her hides from Ethiopia and works closely with a handful of leather artisan houses in Italy, which she travels to see in person twice a month. The leather is hand-dyed, hand-stretched and hand-stitched. Even a modest-seeming pair of gloves -- the most basic unlined style starts at £83 -- will take three months to make.

"We're working with master craftspeople, fourth- and fifth-generation families," Rowan says. "In one of our factories we work with an incredible gentleman called Salvatore. He is 81 and he's been making gloves since he was 15. I wanted the best leather, I wanted the 'Made in Italy' mark and I wanted to be fully in control of the design. It would be so much easier to not have to worry about the back-story, but for me that became a really important part of the brand."

Future Aspirations and Expansion

Rowan now makes 220 different designs in up to 50 colours, but she didn't start out making gloves. In 2006, after working as an interior designer and a caterer, she bought out her brother's leather goods store in central Dublin, a Dutch-owned franchise that had until then sold mostly bags. The store is in the same location today, beneath the five-star Westbury hotel.

Soon after taking over, Rowan decided to introduce gloves from an outside supplier as a supplement to the bag offering. Today, the ratio has switched; 80 per cent of stock in store is her own-brand gloves. She still sells bags by other producers but has design and production in place for her own range to launch in the near future.

Business was ticking along nicely when, during the pandemic, an email arrived titled "Lady Gaga X House of Gucci X Ridley Scott". Rowan initially thought it was a joke, but the wardrobe department for the 2021 film requested multiple pairs of custom-made gloves for Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, with seven ending up on screen (Rowan now knows Gaga's hand measurements by heart).

It was a turning point for the business. "After that I saw an immediate increase in the traffic to the website," she says. Gaga then asked Rowan to provide the gloves for her 2022 Chromatica Ball world tour. "It brought worldwide attention," she says. "That type of exposure doesn't just become evident through a sales spike. The Google searches associated with the product and the brand increase exponentially and that's hugely beneficial for the long-term SEO of a brand."