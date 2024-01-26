Pat McGrath Unveils Porcelain Doll-Inspired Makeup at Paris Fashion Week

Pat McGrath, lauded for her distinctive makeup artistry, has once again cast a spell in the beauty industry with her latest creation, a porcelain doll-inspired look, showcased at the Maison Margiela show during Paris Fashion Week. This venture underscores McGrath's ceaseless innovation in makeup artistry, as she deviates from the minimalistic makeup trends that have recently dominated runways.

Reviving the Romance of the Runway

McGrath's collaboration with John Galliano, the creative force behind Maison Margiela, resulted in an ethereal fusion of fashion and makeup. The looks featured waxy complexions, pencil-thin brows, and eyeshadows in shades of pale blues, lilacs, and dark teals—elements drawn from McGrath's own palettes. The models' cheeks were accentuated with a yellow blush, and their lips were finished with murky tones, offering a stark contrast to the innocent blush of the cheeks and the glossiness of their hyperreal skin.

The Porcelain Doll Look: An Artistic Study

Described by the maison as 'a study of the muse-like relationship between artists and their anatomical lay dolls', the makeup transformed models into porcelain dolls, complete with pastel-colored eyes and lips. The technique behind the surreal effect has stirred speculation, with theories suggesting the use of Kryolan Liquid Glass as a possible ingredient.

McGrath's Influence and Legacy

The look, reminiscent of the dramatic runway beauty of the early 2000s, signifies a revival of an era long forgotten. McGrath's influence extends beyond the runway, with her creations often inspiring social media trends and how-to tutorials. More than just a makeup artist, McGrath is a trendsetter whose influence penetrates deep into the beauty industry. Her ability to use her own makeup products to create these looks makes them accessible to consumers eager to replicate the style, further solidifying her impact on the industry.