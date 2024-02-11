Paloma Elsesser Leads the Way in Fashion's Future with Daring Sheer Trend

In the bustling streets of New York City during Fashion Week, supermodel Paloma Elsesser made a bold statement with her sheer top and midi skirt ensemble. This trend, which had been popular in runway shows earlier in the year, was given a wearable twist by Elsesser.

The sheer top was paired with a bra and black tights, while red sandals and a black croc handbag added a touch of sophistication.

A Trend Takes to the Streets

The sheer trend, while risqué, has been embraced by designers such as Altuzarra, Miu Miu, and Coach. Elsesser's outfit was a perfect blend of high fashion and everyday wear, showcasing her unique personal style. Known for her chic midi dresses and bustier tops, Elsesser is no stranger to making a fashion statement.

Her recent red carpet appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she wore a high-slit skirt by Willy Chavarria, further cemented her status as a style icon. The model and creative consultant has been instrumental in promoting diversity in the fashion industry, often using her platform to advocate for body positivity and inclusivity.

A Force in Fashion and Beyond

Elsesser's influence extends beyond the runway. She was featured in the Fall 2017 BornxRaised lookbook, which was shot in the Bronx. Along with Venus X, Elsesser helped build a crew of women of color who are making waves in their respective fields to model the collection.

The collection was inspired by the designer's family background and the modern gentrification in their hometown of Venice Beach. Elsesser's involvement in the project underscores her commitment to representation and empowerment.

Leading the Way in Fashion's Future

This commitment was evident in Elsesser's walk for Collina Strada's Autumn Winter 2024 collection titled 'STRONGER' during New York Fashion Week. Wearing a sheer outfit that embodied the current trend, Elsesser once again proved her ability to balance style and substance.

As the fashion world continues to evolve, Elsesser stands at the forefront, championing change and pushing boundaries. Her fearless approach to fashion serves as an inspiration, not just for aspiring models, but for anyone seeking to make their mark in the industry.

