Our Legacy WORK SHOP and Stussy Unveil Collaborative Spring Capsule Collection

Our Legacy WORK SHOP and Stussy have announced an early spring capsule collection, marking another collaboration between the two renowned fashion houses. The collection is a testament to the distinctive heritage of both brands, presenting an array of unique pieces that embody their shared dedication to versatile and innovative fashion.

Advertisment

Highlighting the Heritage

The featured items in this collection include a standout shearling jacket, overdyed cargo pants, Scottish wool knits, double-breasted suits, and an assortment of leather accessories. In addition, the collection showcases graphic tees bearing a new moniker. The collection is scheduled to be available on January 19th at Our Legacy's online store and select retail locations, including WORK SHOP Stockholm, Our Legacy Stockholm, London, Berlin, Seoul, and Dover Street Market outlets.

Previous Collaborations and Collections

Advertisment

This new spring collaboration follows the success of Our Legacy's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week. Known for its fusion of casual and sophisticated elements, the Fall/Winter collection featured items like tracksuits adorned with artificial cooking stains, distressed denim, tailored suiting, and ripped knitwear. This unique blend of comfort and style is a hallmark of Our Legacy's approach to fashion.

The Aesthetic of Adaptable Fashion

The integration of both casual and couture elements in these collections showcases the brands' commitment to creating adaptable, fashion-forward garments. Emphasizing this, the Spring collection continues the tradition, offering an early glimpse into the trends likely to dominate the season ahead. From bold shades of green and orange to utility-inspired neutrals, the collection is set to redefine spring fashion, encapsulating the evolutionary spirit of both Our Legacy WORK SHOP and Stussy.