Nostalgia Meets Fashion: Sally Lapointe's 'Class of LAPOINTE 24' Collection

As the sun set on the city that never sleeps, the fashion world held its breath in anticipation. The New York Fashion Week stage was set for Sally Lapointe's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, 'Class of LAPOINTE 24'. The anticipation was palpable as a 'Lapointe'-branded yellow school bus pulled up, marking the beginning of a nostalgic journey back to school.

Advertisment

A Nostalgic Journey: Back to School with Sally Lapointe

Inspired by the carefree days of the '90s, Lapointe's latest collection took the audience on a trip down memory lane. The designer, known for her mood-boosting designs, aimed to capture the confidence and desire to stand out that comes with a new school year. The collection, presented via a look book, featured 13 versatile silhouettes, each telling a unique story.

The opening look, a sheer neon dress, set the tone for the rest of the collection. Highlighter-orange cargo pants paired with a fur-trimmed jacket soon followed, showcasing Lapointe's knack for combining bold colors and textures. Monochrome looks dominated the collection, with shades ranging from silver to baby blue and highlighter green.

Advertisment

The collaboration with NYC-based jewelry studio Chrishabana resulted in statement backpacks adorned with metallic varsity-style lettering and studded embellishments. These backpacks added an edgy twist to the otherwise playful collection, embodying the rebellious spirit of adolescence.

Textures and Collaborations: The Heart of the Collection

Lapointe's love for textures was evident throughout the collection. Fur trims, feathered accents, patent leather, and spiked backpacks added depth and dimension to the designs. The standout piece, a fur-lined oversized denim coat paired with feather-embellished trousers, was a testament to Lapointe's ability to create powerful statements through her work.

Advertisment

The collaboration with Chrishabana was not just about aesthetics; it was about creating a powerful and rebellious collegiate wardrobe. The customized backpacks were more than accessories; they were symbols of individuality and self-expression, much like the collection itself.

Sally Lapointe: Beyond the Runway

Beyond the runway, Lapointe's designs have always been about evoking emotion. Her use of textures, from feathers to fur, is intentional and impactful. With 'Class of LAPOINTE 24', she continues to push boundaries, blending nostalgia, rebellion, and self-expression into a collection that resonates with today's world.

Advertisment

The 'cool girl' aesthetic that Lapointe is known for was evident throughout the collection. She drew inspiration from her own school days and popular culture, creating a line that is relatable yet distinct. The collection was not defined by age but by attitude, encapsulating the spirit of those who dare to be different.

As the final model stepped off the yellow school bus, it was clear that Sally Lapointe had delivered another powerful collection. 'Class of LAPOINTE 24' was more than just a nod to the past; it was a celebration of individuality, confidence, and the timeless appeal of back-to-school fashion.

With 'Class of LAPOINTE 24', Sally Lapointe successfully merged nostalgia with contemporary fashion, creating a collection that resonates with both the young and the young at heart. The designer's innovative use of textures and collaboration with Chrishabana added depth and dimension to the designs, resulting in a powerful and rebellious collegiate wardrobe.

As the sun sets on another successful New York Fashion Week, one thing is clear: Sally Lapointe continues to redefine what it means to be a 'cool girl' in today's world. Her designs, inspired by the past yet firmly rooted in the present, offer a refreshing take on fashion that is both relatable and distinct.