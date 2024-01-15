Nomad Launches Limited Edition Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case in Vibrant Racing Yellow

Nomad, the renowned tech accessory firm, has unveiled a new limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case in a striking Racing Yellow colorway. The vibrant hue is a fresh addition to Nomad's collection, maintaining the same design and features as the classic versions but with a thrilling new shade. The Apple Watch Sport Band is especially recognized for its durability and has design upgrades over the standard Apple Sport Band. Notably, a pill-shaped closure pin ensures a more secure fit, and ventilation channels promise better airflow.

Exclusivity and Availability

The Racing Yellow Sport Band is available for a limited time, with previous limited edition colors having sold out rapidly. This exclusivity adds to the allure of the product, making it a coveted item for Apple enthusiasts. The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Racing Yellow Sport Case, on the other hand, offers not only an aesthetic appeal but also practical benefits. It provides 8-foot drop protection, high-quality aluminum buttons, and contoured edges.

A Blend of Style and Functionality

Both items are a reflection of Nomad's commitment to blending style with functionality in its accessory offerings. Whether it's the vibrant colorway or the thoughtful design elements, these products exemplify the company's approach to creating attractive yet practical tech accessories.

Nomad's Base One Max iPhone Charger

Alongside the launch of these eye-catching accessories, Nomad is also offering a discount on its Base One Max iPhone charger. The charger features a 15W MagSafe pad and now comes with a price tag of $105, down from the usual $150. This move is possibly a strategic response to the new Qi2 standard releases at CES 2024, which offer 15W magnetic charging for iPhone 15 at more affordable prices. The Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel, designed to complement any space.