Nike’s V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market

Nike is poised to strengthen its foothold in the Y2K runner market with the impending introduction of its V2K Run sneaker. This new addition marries the design aesthetics of the early 2000s with Vomero’s high-performance technology, carving out a unique identity among its competitors. The V2K Run, a women’s-exclusive sneaker, is scheduled for a mid-2023 release, aiming to disrupt a market segment dominated by models like the New Balance 2002R and a host of ASICS runners.

Design and Aesthetics

Standing out with its predominantly white upper, the V2K Run sneaker is accentuated by chrome overlays on the toe and eyestay. A vintage appeal is achieved through the inclusion of a subtly yellowed cage. The design is punctuated by a gray Nike swoosh that perfectly encapsulates the retro theme.

Price and Anticipation

Although official release information is still under wraps, the V2K Run is expected to be priced at an MSRP of $110. The upcoming release is stirring anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts and individuals with a penchant for retro-inspired footwear.

Other Releases

Meanwhile, official images of the Air Jordan 38 Low “Coconut Milk” have surfaced ahead of its January 23rd, 2024 release date. The sneaker is priced at an MSRP of $175 and will also be released in a GS version in Mid on the same day. Additionally, the Air Jordan 38 Low “Sail/Pink” is expected to hit the shelves in 2024.