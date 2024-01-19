Nike Gears Up to Release A Women's Exclusive Dunk Low Twist

In a bid to cater to the growing female sneakerhead community, Nike is preparing to launch a new iteration of the highly popular Dunk Low sneaker, christened the Dunk Low Twist. This novel edition, due for a Spring 2024 release, is a perfect blend of vintage charm and contemporary elegance, highlighting Nike's knack for fusing classic and modern aesthetics.

Dunk Low Twist: The Design

The Dunk Low Twist showcases a Phantom base crafted from pure leather, underscored by Baroque Brown overlays. The design is further embellished by a floating Brown TPU Swoosh—an eye-catching feature that adds a unique twist to the standard Dunk silhouette. Additional design elements include a stitched puffy heel and reinforced front and back bumpers, lending a chic, yet practical touch to the sneaker.

Padded Comfort and Iconic Logo

The redesigned Dunk Low Twist ensures optimum comfort with the inclusion of a padded collar and a cushioned tongue—features that are bound to resonate with the footwear enthusiasts who value comfort as much as style. However, the most standout feature of the Dunk Low Twist is the oversized, AMBUSH-inspired Swoosh logo that boldly extends past the shoe's heel, evoking images of dual-exhaust tailpipes.

Release and Availability

As of now, the exact release date of the Dunk Low Twist remains unannounced. However, upon its launch, the sneakers would be available for purchase on Nike's official website and at select retailers. Priced at $125, the Dunk Low Twist will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

While the official images of the Dunk Low Twist have already given fans a detailed glimpse of the new design, the anticipation for the sneaker's release is palpable. This latest addition to Nike's Dunk Low Twist series, the “Baroque Brown” edition, is all set to make waves in the sneaker world, marking yet another milestone in Nike's journey of creating innovative and stylish footwear.