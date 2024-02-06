Nicole Kidman's Footwear Evolution: From UGGs to Panama Jacks

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, known for her diverse roles and iconic style, has been spotted on the set of her new film, 'Babygirl,' in New York. The film, an erotic thriller, also features the acclaimed actors Jude Law and Antonio Banderas. Kidman's on-set attire, comprised of a grey turtleneck, jeans, and a long puffer coat, was a classic casual ensemble. However, her footwear choice has caught the attention of fashion observers and fans alike.
Nicole Kidman's Affection for UGG Boots
Kidman has long been known for her fondness for UGG boots. This Australian sheepskin footwear, known for its comfort and warmth, has been her go-to choice for on-set footwear. In the past, she has been seen in both Tall and Classic styles in a variety of colours, including brown and black. Her endorsement has added to the popularity of UGGs, often seen as a symbol of relaxed, off-duty style.
A Shift to Panama Jack Boots
However, Kidman's recent appearance on the set of 'Babygirl' showcased a shift in her footwear preference. She was seen wearing Panama Jack boots, a Spanish brand known for their lace-up boots that combine practicality and style. These boots are particularly suitable for colder months, offering the comfort of UGGs but with a different aesthetic appeal.
Footwear Choices Reflecting Kidman's Stylistic Evolution
While Kidman's footwear choices may not be as iconic as her Karl Lagerfeld dress from the Chanel No. 5 commercial, they do reflect her stylistic evolution and ability to carry off both high fashion and casual style with equal grace. Whether it's UGG boots or Panama Jacks, Kidman's style choices are always appreciated for their ability to complete a relaxed, off-duty ensemble.