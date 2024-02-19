Newark's Fashion Legacy: Unveiling the Disco Era and Beyond at The Newark Museum of Art

In the heart of Newark, a groundbreaking exhibition is redefining the narrative of American fashion history. 'The Story of Newark Fashion: Atelier to Runway', now open at The Newark Museum of Art (NMOA), is more than just a display; it's a journey through time, celebrating the city's indelible mark on the fashion world. From February 22 through June 2, visitors are invited to explore the vibrant legacy of Newark-born designer Stephen Burrows, an icon of the disco era, and the innovative spirit of ten other Newark-connected designers.

A Tribute to Stephen Burrows and the Disco Era

The highlight of the exhibition is a meticulously crafted simulated runway, bringing the allure and glamor of the 1970s disco fashion back to life. It's here that the genius of Stephen Burrows unfolds, showcasing his revolutionary designs that once captivated the world during the historic Battle of Versailles in 1973. This pivotal event, which saw American designers, including Burrows, go head to head with Paris's haute couture elite, is vividly brought to life through historical footage, allowing visitors to witness a defining moment in fashion history.

Newark's Fashion Roots and Contemporary Influence

Yet, the exhibition delves deeper than the glittering surface of disco balls and runway lights. It traces Newark's fashion lineage back to its 19th-century roots in jewelry and accessory production, highlighting the city as a cradle of creative talent that has continuously contributed to the global fashion narrative. The inclusion of contemporary Newark designers, such as Melody Asherman and the BrownMill Atelier, bridges past and present, illustrating the city's ongoing influence in shaping fashion trends and nurturing talent.

Enriching the exhibition experience, NMOA hosts a series of events including a documentary screening that chronicles the journey of Newark native and international runway star Tracey 'Africa' Norman. Her story, along with the panel discussions featuring fashion insiders, offers an intimate glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of Newark's fashion community. These narratives are further immortalized in a commissioned portrait of Norman, symbolizing the resilience and diversity that define Newark's fashion scene.

Fostering Newark's Fashion Future

The exhibition is not only a celebration of Newark's past and present contributions to fashion but also a vision for its future. Supported by the New Jersey Council on the Arts, The Coby Foundation, Ltd., and McKinsey & Company, 'The Story of Newark Fashion: Atelier to Runway' underscores the importance of preserving and promoting the city's rich fashion heritage. The forthcoming catalogue, featuring oral histories with the showcased designers, promises to be a valuable resource for understanding the depth and breadth of Newark's fashion legacy.

As the curtains close on this extraordinary exhibition, the legacy of Newark's fashion history and its contributions to the global tapestry of style remain illuminated. 'The Story of Newark Fashion: Atelier to Runway' not only honors the city's fashion icons but also inspires a new generation of designers to dream big and push boundaries. Newark's story is a powerful reminder that fashion is not just about clothing; it's about culture, identity, and community. In the vibrant halls of The Newark Museum of Art, the spirit of Newark's fashion past, present, and future continues to shine brightly, inviting all to witness and be part of its unfolding story.