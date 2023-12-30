en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

New Year, New Releases: What’s Fresh in Beauty and Fashion for 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:46 am EST
New Year, New Releases: What’s Fresh in Beauty and Fashion for 2023

With the advent of the new year, a plethora of beauty and fashion brands have unveiled their latest offerings, promising an exciting start for skincare, makeup, and fashion enthusiasts. The Ordinary, INNISFREE, Paula’s Choice, mise en scène, Polaroid, and Oakley are among the brands that have launched innovative products and campaigns.

The Ordinary: Personalized Skincare Sets

The Ordinary has launched personalized skincare sets catering to diverse needs. The Clear Set targets blemish-prone skin, while The Cleanser Discovery Set features varied textures suited for different skin types. With The Lash & Brow Duo and The Power of Peptides sets, the brand employs innovative peptide technologies for specialized care.

INNISFREE: A Blend of Foundation, Cushion, and Lipstick

INNISFREE has introduced the Light Fitting Foundation SPF 20 PA, a vegan, silky, and long-lasting foundation available in six shades. Alongside this, the brand unveiled the No Sebum Powder Cushion SPF29 PA, offering pore coverage and a smooth matte finish. The Airy Matte Lipstick and Tints, enriched with a ceramide complex, ensure smooth application, vivid color, and moisture.

Paula’s Choice: Celebrating Best of 2023

Paula’s Choice is heralding their Best of 2023 skincare line with a special promotion. The brand offers a 20% discount and a complimentary New Year Glow Set. Moreover, Lunar New Year Specials include discounts and a complimentary Lucky Radiance Kit.

mise en scène: Perfect Serum

mise en scène is promoting the Perfect Serum, a Korean hair essence with Golden Ratio Technology to address various hair concerns. The product is now available in chic new packaging.

Polaroid and Oakley: New Campaigns and Collections

The Polaroid Eyewear Collection 2023-2024 presents three vibes: Cool, Essential, and Active Sport. The collection features sunglasses and frames that cater to different styles and needs. Lastly, Oakley introduces Future Genesis, a new brand aesthetic, and narrative with Maxine Fearlight as the central character. The campaign celebrates the brand’s disruptive spirit and iconic roots.

0
Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Romantic Date Marks John's 45th Birthday Celebration

By Geeta Pillai

Pip Edwards Spotted with Mystery Man in Noosa Amidst Past Controversies

By Geeta Pillai

Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth

By Salman Khan

Indian Celebrities Steal the Show in 2023: A Year of Fashion, Drama, and Lifestyle

By BNN Correspondents

The Quest for the Perfect Pants: A Shared Struggle in Men's Fashion ...
@Fashion · 2 hours
The Quest for the Perfect Pants: A Shared Struggle in Men's Fashion ...
heart comment 0
New Year Beauty and Fashion Releases: From Skincare Sets to Eyewear Collections

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Beauty and Fashion Releases: From Skincare Sets to Eyewear Collections
Actor-Politician Vijayakant’s Demise: An Emotional Stir in Tamil Nadu

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Actor-Politician Vijayakant's Demise: An Emotional Stir in Tamil Nadu
Amazon Offers Exclusive Discounts on Puma Products: Upgrade Your Wardrobe Now

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon Offers Exclusive Discounts on Puma Products: Upgrade Your Wardrobe Now
Affordable Luxury or Unethical Trade? Unravelling the Cashmere Conundrum

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Affordable Luxury or Unethical Trade? Unravelling the Cashmere Conundrum
Latest Headlines
World News
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
22 seconds
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
43 seconds
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
1 min
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
4 mins
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
4 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
5 mins
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
8 mins
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
9 mins
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
9 mins
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
29 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app