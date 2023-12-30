New Year, New Releases: What’s Fresh in Beauty and Fashion for 2023

With the advent of the new year, a plethora of beauty and fashion brands have unveiled their latest offerings, promising an exciting start for skincare, makeup, and fashion enthusiasts. The Ordinary, INNISFREE, Paula’s Choice, mise en scène, Polaroid, and Oakley are among the brands that have launched innovative products and campaigns.

The Ordinary: Personalized Skincare Sets

The Ordinary has launched personalized skincare sets catering to diverse needs. The Clear Set targets blemish-prone skin, while The Cleanser Discovery Set features varied textures suited for different skin types. With The Lash & Brow Duo and The Power of Peptides sets, the brand employs innovative peptide technologies for specialized care.

INNISFREE: A Blend of Foundation, Cushion, and Lipstick

INNISFREE has introduced the Light Fitting Foundation SPF 20 PA, a vegan, silky, and long-lasting foundation available in six shades. Alongside this, the brand unveiled the No Sebum Powder Cushion SPF29 PA, offering pore coverage and a smooth matte finish. The Airy Matte Lipstick and Tints, enriched with a ceramide complex, ensure smooth application, vivid color, and moisture.

Paula’s Choice: Celebrating Best of 2023

Paula’s Choice is heralding their Best of 2023 skincare line with a special promotion. The brand offers a 20% discount and a complimentary New Year Glow Set. Moreover, Lunar New Year Specials include discounts and a complimentary Lucky Radiance Kit.

mise en scène: Perfect Serum

mise en scène is promoting the Perfect Serum, a Korean hair essence with Golden Ratio Technology to address various hair concerns. The product is now available in chic new packaging.

Polaroid and Oakley: New Campaigns and Collections

The Polaroid Eyewear Collection 2023-2024 presents three vibes: Cool, Essential, and Active Sport. The collection features sunglasses and frames that cater to different styles and needs. Lastly, Oakley introduces Future Genesis, a new brand aesthetic, and narrative with Maxine Fearlight as the central character. The campaign celebrates the brand’s disruptive spirit and iconic roots.