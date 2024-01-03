en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

New Look’s Mink Padded Hooded Midi Gilet a Top Seller in January Sale

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
New Look’s Mink Padded Hooded Midi Gilet a Top Seller in January Sale

The Mink Padded Hooded Midi Gilet from New Look is garnering positive customer reviews following its significant discount in the ongoing January sale. The gilet, which was originally priced at £54.99, has seen a substantial 67% price reduction, bringing it down to just £18.99. This markdown has propelled the product to become one of the top-selling items in the sale.

Praise for Comfort, Fit, Quality, and Warmth

Available in a range of sizes and in both ‘tall’ and regular fits, the product has been commended for its comfort, fitting, quality, and warmth. The near-perfect 4.9-star rating is a testament to the high customer satisfaction that this product has garnered. However, one reviewer pointed out that the ‘tall’ size isn’t particularly long, a minor critique amidst an ocean of praise.

Competing Against Other Retailers

The sale has positioned New Look’s gilet against similar offerings from other retail giants such as H&M, Marks and Spencer, and Sainsbury’s fashion brand, Tu. These retailers offer their versions of puffer gilets at different price points and styles, adding to the competitive landscape of the January sales.

Notable Mention: Nobody’s Child Gilet at John Lewis

In related news, John Lewis’s January sale includes a discounted gilet from the brand Nobody’s Child. This piece, noteworthy for its caramel color, relaxed fit, and additional cold-blocking fastenings, is also drawing customer attention amidst the sea of January discounts.

0
Fashion
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing

By Salman Khan

Miss A Brings Affordable Beauty to Amarillo with New Store at Westgate Mall

By Nitish Verma

New Look's Mink Padded Hooded Midi Gilet Earns High Praise Amidst January Sale

By Hadeel Hashem

Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

By BNN Correspondents

Kseniaschnaider Unveils Cossack Jeans: A Blend of Tradition and Modern ...
@Fashion · 8 mins
Kseniaschnaider Unveils Cossack Jeans: A Blend of Tradition and Modern ...
heart comment 0
Thom Browne’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection: A Blend of Classic and Whimsical Fashion

By BNN Correspondents

Thom Browne's Pre-Fall 2024 Collection: A Blend of Classic and Whimsical Fashion
Action Bronson Partners with New Balance to Introduce Two New 1906 Sneaker Colorways

By BNN Correspondents

Action Bronson Partners with New Balance to Introduce Two New 1906 Sneaker Colorways
The Resurgence of 2000s Chunky Highlights: A TikTok Trend in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

The Resurgence of 2000s Chunky Highlights: A TikTok Trend in 2024
Fashion Industry Mourns as Designer Asim Jofa’s Daughter Passes Away

By Rizwan Shah

Fashion Industry Mourns as Designer Asim Jofa's Daughter Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
51 seconds
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
53 seconds
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
1 min
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
1 min
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
1 min
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
2 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
3 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
4 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
5 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app