Fashion

New Look’s Budget-friendly, Vegan Boots Win High Praise from Shoppers

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
New Look's Budget-friendly, Vegan Boots Win High Praise from Shoppers

Chunky black boots have become a winter wardrobe staple, but the price of luxury brands can be off-putting for many. A pair of boots from New Look has gained high praise from customers for their similarity in design to the classic 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots by Dr. Martens, which retails at a hefty £170. The New Look’s Only Black Leather-Look Chunky Lace Up Boots offer an affordable alternative, usually priced at £60, but are currently discounted to £45 during the store’s winter sale.

A Budget-friendly and Vegan Option

The New Look boots have a leather-look finish, making them a viable option for those searching for vegan-friendly footwear. They feature a chunky sole, block heel, rounded toe, lace-up design, and zip fastening. This design has struck a chord with shoppers, who have given the boots a high customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on New Look’s website.

Reviews Highlight Comfort, Style and Value

Shoppers have been quick to comment on the boots’ comfort, style, and value for money, with many labeling them as the ‘perfect winter boot’. One of the boot’s standout features is an elasticated panel at the side, making it an excellent choice for those with wider calves. However, as with any product, not all reviews are positive. At least one shopper cited discomfort as a downside to the boots.

Alternative Options Available

For those who are not sold on the New Look boots or prefer a different style, alternative options for similar boots are available at Next and Debenhams. And for those willing to splurge, the original Dr. Martens boots can be purchased for their full price of £170.

Fashion
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

