New Balance and Teddy Santis Unveil Arctic Grey 990v4 Sneakers for Spring/Summer 2024

New Balance's commitment to quality and innovation takes a fresh step forward with the introduction of the Arctic Grey 990v4 sneakers, designed in collaboration with Teddy Santis for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. This latest offering, first revealed on social media, showcases a muted color palette perfect for the warmer months ahead, emphasizing both brands' dedication to craftsmanship and style.

Collaboration at Its Finest

The partnership between New Balance and Teddy Santis, the mind behind Aimé Leon Dore, has consistently produced footwear that stands at the intersection of functionality and fashion. The Arctic Grey 990v4 sneakers are no exception. Crafted with smooth suede overlays and a grey mesh base, these sneakers are not only visually appealing but also promise durability and comfort. The design is further enhanced with matte black accents and the iconic ENCAP technology sole, ensuring every step is a statement of both style and substance.

A Palette Inspired by Spring

While the name Arctic Grey suggests a cooler tone, the sneakers exhibit a soft blue hue that evokes the freshness of the spring season. This choice of color, combined with the detailed grey tones of the sole unit, offers a subtle yet striking contrast that captures the essence of spring's renewal and growth. It's a testament to Santis' ability to translate seasonal inspirations into wearable art, making these sneakers a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Made in USA - A Stamp of Quality

Emphasizing the brand's commitment to quality, the 990v4 sneakers proudly bear the 'Made in USA' badge, a symbol of New Balance's dedication to domestic manufacturing and superior craftsmanship. This distinction not only speaks to the sneakers' premium construction but also aligns with consumers' growing preference for products made within the United States, offering an additional layer of appeal to the discerning buyer.

As the Spring/Summer 2024 season approaches, the Arctic Grey 990v4 sneakers by New Balance and Teddy Santis stand as a beacon of quality, style, and innovation. This collaboration not only highlights the brands' shared values but also sets a new standard for what consumers can expect from high-end footwear. With their eye-catching design and impeccable construction, these sneakers are poised to become a staple in the wardrobes of fashion-forward individuals worldwide, further cementing New Balance and Teddy Santis as leaders in the world of luxury sneakers.