Myer and Clarins Celebrate with a Luxurious Promotional Offer

Iconic skincare and makeup company Clarins is celebrating its 70th birthday in grand style, with a summer-end promotional offer in association with leading department store Myer. Customers spending $98 or more on Clarins products, whether in-store or online, will receive a deluxe five-piece gift set, valid until Sunday, February 11, 2024, or while supplies last.

Details of the Promotional Offer

The complimentary gift features a handpicked selection of Clarins' beloved products including a 50g Tonic Scented Candle, a 100mL Eau Dynamisante Body Lotion, a 15mL Beauty Flash Balm, Eau Dynamisante Treatment, and a Clarins cosmetic bag. The offer is limited to one gift per customer.

Customer Reception and Reviews

Clarins products, such as the Beauty Flash Balm and Extra Firming Body Lotion, have garnered rave reviews and are described as 'holy grail' items by numerous customers. Testimonials on the Myer website endorse the effectiveness and popularity of these products, with positive feedback particularly highlighting their utility as a makeup base or a regular moisturizer.

How to Avail the Offer

Customers eager to take advantage of this special offer and learn more about the Clarins range can visit the Myer website. This promotion presents an enticing opportunity for skincare enthusiasts to indulge in Clarins' premium products while benefiting from this exclusive deal.