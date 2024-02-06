Miley Cyrus Sparks Fashion Debate with Tabi Shoes at the 2024 Grammy Awards

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus stirred a storm when she adorned a pair of gold velvet Tabi shoes. These split-toe shoes, a part of her custom gold ensemble by Maison Margiela, were not just a fashion statement but a nod to a centuries-old Japanese tradition.

The Controversial Tabi Shoes

Tabi shoes, with their distinctive split-toe design, are steeped in history, tracing their origins back to 15th century Japan. Originally designed to provide balance and stability, the shoes have evolved into a status symbol in contemporary fashion, often flaunting high price tags. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Dua Lipa have been spotted sporting these unique shoes.

However, the shoes have been a bone of contention among fans and fashion enthusiasts. Some criticise the unique design, comparing it to hooves, while others express a strong affinity for the style. The controversy around these shoes has even led to a scandal where a woman's date allegedly stole her Tabi shoes, later gifting them to his girlfriend.

Miley's Golden Ensemble

Miley Cyrus was seen at the Grammy Awards in a custom ensemble designed by Maison Margiela's creative director, John Galliano. The ensemble included Tabi ankle-strap shoes developed by Christian Louboutin and made of gold faux reptile and aged yellow velour. It took 675 hours of meticulous handiwork to bring this masterpiece to life.

Moreover, Miley's gold minidress was entirely constructed from safety pins, adding an edge to her look. The gold velvet Tabi split-toe heels complemented her outfit, making her a showstopper.

The Social Media Frenzy

The unique look sparked debates on social media, with people having polarised views on the fashion trend. Some found the shoes unattractive, while others voiced their desire to own a pair. Despite the split opinions, the buzz around Miley's Tabi shoes at the Grammys has certainly put the spotlight back on this distinctive footwear style.