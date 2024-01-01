Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter’s First Major Modeling Job

On the eve of the new year, Michael Strahan, beloved host of ‘Good Morning America’ and former NFL star, took to Instagram to voice his pride for his daughter’s latest accomplishment. Isabella Strahan, one of Strahan’s twin daughters, had just landed her first substantial modeling job, fronting an ad campaign for Sephora Collection’s latest mascara.

A Proud Father’s Post

Strahan’s Instagram post showcased photographs from the ad campaign, capturing his daughter’s poised elegance and the dynamic energy of the product. The post was met with an outpouring of support and congratulations, not only from Strahan’s fan base but also from his family. Sophia, Isabella’s twin, along with other family members, expressed their joy and pride in the comments section, turning the post into a virtual celebration of Isabella’s achievement.

Family First for Strahan

Strahan, who has been on a brief hiatus from ‘Good Morning America’ due to family matters, has always prioritized his family. This was evident when he spent Thanksgiving with all his children, including his older children, Tanita Strahan and Michael Anthony Strahan Jr., from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins. The family’s Thanksgiving celebration was shared on social media, offering a glimpse into their close-knit bond and Strahan’s innate role as a dedicated father.

Strahan’s Recent Celebrations

Apart from celebrating his daughter’s achievement and the family’s Thanksgiving, Strahan also recently celebrated his birthday. A spirit of light-hearted banter ensued as his ‘Good Morning America’ co-hosts chimed in about aging and the use of a Theragun deep tissue massager, adding a dash of humor to the celebration. Strahan’s recent posts highlight his deep-rooted values of family and togetherness, even as he navigates his successful career.