Mega Miss North East 2024: Celebrating 20 Years of Empowering Women in Guwahati

DIMAPUR -- A significant milestone in the realm of beauty and empowerment is set to unfold in Guwahati, as the 20th edition of Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East gears up for its grand finale on March 2, 2024, at the ITA Cultural Complex. Announced by Mega Entertainment, the event promises to be a grand celebration, supported by a roster of partners including Sunsilk Serum, Dazller Eterna, Butterfly Clothing and Accessories, and Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo.

The Journey of Empowerment

Abhijeet Singha, the visionary behind Mega Entertainment, shares the excitement surrounding the 20th edition of this prestigious pageant. Singha’s initiative has been a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless young women across the Northeast, offering a platform to showcase beauty and talent. This year, the pageant takes a groundbreaking turn by eliminating the concept of runners-up. Instead, all three winners will be crowned equally, receiving the same rewards and opportunities, including the chance to represent India at esteemed international pageants.

Breaking New Ground

With this edition, Mega Miss North East is setting new benchmarks. 'We are proud to announce that two of our winners will have the honor of representing India on prestigious international platforms- Top Model of Universe in Turkey and the Miss Continental World in Thailand,' states Singha. This development underscores the pageant's commitment to fostering global opportunities for its participants. Additionally, winners are set to receive a prize package of INR 1,00,000 each, along with travel opportunities, professional representation, brand engagements, and more, solidifying the pageant's role in nurturing talent.

A Platform for Aspiring Talents

The event not only celebrates beauty and talent but also serves as a significant platform for aspiring models and beauty queens in the region. The top-5 contestants will have the opportunity to don apparels by Butterfly Clothing and Accessories, showcasing the latest in fashion trends. Through its strategic partnerships and meticulous planning, Mega Miss North East continues to be a cornerstone event for young women in the Northeast, aiming to elevate their profiles on both national and international stages.

As the 20th edition of Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East approaches, the anticipation builds for an event that promises to be more than just a beauty pageant. It is a celebration of empowerment, opportunity, and the rich cultural tapestry of the Northeast. The impact of this event is expected to resonate well beyond the glitz and glamour, inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams with confidence and grace.