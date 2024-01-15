Marks and Spencer Perfume Praised for Being Similar to Marc Jacobs Fragrance at a Fraction of the Cost

The fragrance world is abuzz as Marks and Spencer's Discover Intense Gardenia and Vanilla Eau de Toilette is drawing comparisons with Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette. The remarkable similarity between these two fragrances has not just caught the attention of perfume connoisseurs but also the budget-conscious shoppers. The primary reason? A significant difference in their price tags.

Advertisment

Striking Similarities, Stark Price Difference

The M&S fragrance, priced at £12.50, shares fresh, sweet, and fruity notes with the designer Marc Jacobs scent that costs £92 for a 100ml bottle at Superdrug. This price difference allows customers to save a whopping £79.50. The Instagram account DupeShopBeauty brought this comparison to light, noting that both perfumes have sandalwood and vanilla as their base notes, contributing to their strikingly similar scent profiles.

Customer Reviews: A Mixed Bag

Advertisment

While a flurry of customers rave about the quality and scent of the M&S perfume, describing it as an excellent value alternative to the high-end fragrance, not all reviews are glowing. Some customers have expressed concerns about its longevity, stating that it doesn't last long on the skin or has a faint scent compared to its designer counterpart.

Alternative Fragrances on the Market

For those who love the notes of vanilla and gardenia, there are other alternatives in the market. Beauty Pie's Vanille Nue Eau De Parfum, Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, and The Fragrance World's Gardenia perfume offer varied compositions and price points, providing options for different preferences and budgets.