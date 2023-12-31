en English
Fashion

Mariah Carey Shines at Nas' Concert Following Breakup with Bryan Tanaka

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:01 pm EST
Mariah Carey Shines at Nas’ Concert Following Breakup with Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey, the luminous songbird supreme, echoes resilience and fashion-forward confidence as she attended rapper Nas’ concert in Aspen, Colorado, following her recent breakup with Bryan Tanaka. At 54, the pop diva commanded attention with her striking outfit—a pair of black diamond-studded pants paired with a cropped puffer jacket, her glamour accentuated by a flawless makeup look.

Amicable Split and the Aftermath

Bryan Tanaka, Mariah’s ex-partner and former backup dancer, confirmed their split in a recent Instagram post, bringing their seven-year relationship to a close. He expressed gratitude for their shared journey and requested privacy during this sensitive period. Contrary to the typical turbulent celebrity breakups, Tanaka assured that their decision was mutual and amicable.

Speculation about the couple’s separation had been rife, with sources pointing to Tanaka’s desire to start a family as the crux of their discord. Mariah, already a mother to 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, from her previous marriage with Nick Cannon, seemingly had different plans. Interestingly, Bryan and Mariah had not been spotted together since March, further fueling breakup rumors. Additionally, Tanaka had been conspicuously absent from Mariah’s Instagram feed for nearly a year.

Mariah Carey: The Unyielding Pop Icon

The ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ singer has been seen in high spirits, unyielding to the personal turmoil. Her recent outing in Aspen was no different. Following her festive concert tour that saw her deliver viral performances with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, Mariah chose to unwind in the scenic Colorado city. However, Tanaka’s absence from her Christmas shows was conspicuous, adding another dimension to the speculation about their relationship status.

In the wake of her breakup, Mariah Carey continues to demonstrate her incredible resilience and unapologetic confidence, leveraging her personal life’s ups and downs to shine even brighter. This timeless pop icon’s aura and attitude continue to inspire millions worldwide, offering a candid glimpse into the life of a superstar navigating the rollercoaster of fame and personal relationships.

Fashion
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

