Maria Cornejo Honored at Intimate NYFW Gathering: A Celebration of Diversity and Design

On the cusp of New York Fashion Week, Maria Cornejo, the visionary behind Zero + Maria Cornejo, was honored at an intimate gathering. The event, co-hosted by Robin Standefer, co-founder of Roman and Williams, took place at La Mercerie in the heart of Soho. The evening of February 9, 2024, brimmed with laughter, gossip, and reminiscences, as Cornejo's friends and muses mingled amidst the warm ambiance.

A Celebration of Diversity and Design

The guest list reflected the diverse tapestry of the "Cornejo girl." Paloma Elsesser, Jenna Lyons, and Nicole Phelps were among the attendees, each representing the multifaceted spirit of Cornejo's creations. The evening was made even more special with cocktails served in handmade glasses, adding a touch of artisanal charm to the festivities.

Zora Sicher, the talented photographer, was also in attendance, donning white knee-high socks that complemented Cornejo's signature style. The event was a testament to the designer's impact on the fashion world and her commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

A Journey Shaped by History and Globalization

Maria Cornejo's life has been marked by the forces of history and globalization. As a child, she fled Chile to escape the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, finding refuge in the United Kingdom. Her career took her to Paris and eventually to New York, where she established Zero on Mott Street in 1998.

The brand has since become a mainstay in the fashion world, embodying elegance, design, and innovation. Cornejo's experiences have shaped her unique perspective, resulting in a collection that transcends borders and speaks to the modern woman.

New York Fashion Week: A Showcase of Talent and Creativity

The celebration of Maria Cornejo was just one of many events that took place during the first few days of New York Fashion Week. Among the other noteworthy gatherings was a dinner to commemorate the opening of Chanel's Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Boutique on Fifth Avenue.

As the fashion world turns its attention to New York, designers like Maria Cornejo continue to push the boundaries of creativity and inspire a new generation of artists and innovators.

The evening at La Mercerie was a celebration of not only Maria Cornejo's contributions to the fashion industry but also the resilience and determination that have shaped her journey. As the laughter and conversations filled the room, it was clear that her impact would continue to resonate for years to come.

As the evening drew to a close, the guests dispersed into the night, leaving behind a palpable sense of camaraderie and inspiration. Maria Cornejo's story serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance and the importance of staying true to one's vision. As New York Fashion Week unfolds, her legacy will continue to shine, illuminating the path for future designers and artists.