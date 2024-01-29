Mango Launches First Immersive Store on Roblox, Expanding Digital Presence

Mango, a well-known European fashion conglomerate, has taken a bold step into the digital realm by launching its first immersive store on Roblox, a global online platform with a large user base. The virtual Mango store is located within the Outfit Shopping Mall, a modern marketplace where users can buy Mango Teen digital clothing and accessories for their avatars.

Mango's Digital Push

Mango's digital expansion is part of a broader strategy to offer unique experiences, products, and services across physical, digital, and virtual platforms. By launching a virtual store on Roblox, the company is tapping into the unprecedented potential of the digital shopping landscape.

Blending Virtual and Physical

In collaboration with BrandNewVerse, Mango's virtual store radiates a Mediterranean charm that mirrors the aesthetic of its physical stores. This immersive platform not only allows users to purchase collections that are available in Mango's brick-and-mortar stores but also offers a virtual dressing room, where avatars can try on clothes before making a purchase.

A New Era of Shopping

The virtual Mango store on Roblox also promises special events showcasing metaverse-exclusive designs, heralding a new era of shopping where physical and virtual worlds intertwine. Jordi 'lex Moreno, Mango's director of technology, data, privacy, and security, underscored the significance of this initiative, stating that it is crucial to meet customer needs across various platforms and formats.

Set to be a bustling social hub, the Outfit Shopping Mall offers a space where users can explore various brand stores, purchase digital items, and share their experiences. This venture into Roblox is a testament to Mango's commitment to innovation, as it seeks to create a seamless customer experience that bridges online and offline channels.