Ludovic De Saint Sernin's Fall 2024 Collection: A Stunning Collaboration with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation

Ludovic De Saint Sernin's Fall 2024 collection, born from a captivating collaboration with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, debuted at New York Fashion Week to widespread acclaim. The French designer, known for his edgy aesthetic and provocative narratives, unveiled a series of floral-inspired pieces that blurred the lines between beauty, sensuality, and rebellion.

Advertisment

A Collision of Art and Fashion

The collaboration between Ludovic De Saint Sernin and the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation marks a bold foray into the intersection of art and fashion. The collection, showcased on February 15, 2024, drew inspiration from Mapplethorpe's iconic flower images. This synergy between the world-renowned photographer and the daring designer produced a visual feast that tantalized the senses and stirred the imagination.

A Journey from Innocence to Maturity

Advertisment

The Fall 2024 collection took audiences on a journey from youthful innocence to sexual maturity. Delicate sheer chiffon vests, slip dresses, and blouses crafted from Japanese cotton organza stood in stark contrast to the luxurious velvet, crystals, and leather accents. Hand-cut velvet and lacquered appliqués, reminiscent of Mapplethorpe's floral photographs, added a touch of whimsy and sophistication to the pieces.

TOUS: A Testament to Creative Alliances

In a testament to the power of creative alliances, Spanish jewelry brand TOUS joined forces with Ludovic De Saint Sernin for this groundbreaking collection. TOUS master craftsmen lent their expertise to create jewelry bathed in 18k gold with black enamel, adding an air of refined elegance and rebellious edge to the designs. This collaboration underscores TOUS' commitment to fostering new relationships and nurturing emerging talent in the fashion world.