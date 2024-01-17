Lucy Hale Channels Spring's Biggest Fashion Trends on Press Tour

Lucy Hale, renowned for her on-screen performances, has become a fashion spectacle during her press tour for the romantic comedy, 'Which Brings Me to You.' Co-starring with Nat Wolff, Hale's wardrobe echoed some of the most significant fashion trends of the forthcoming spring season. The creative mind behind Hale's sartorial choices is stylist Molly Dickson, famous for working with top-tier celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, and Mindy Kaling.

Dickson's Flourishing Influence in Fashion

In 2023, Dickson elevated her clout in the fashion industry by launching a denim capsule in collaboration with the retailer Madewell. This venture further established her as an influential figure in the fashion circuit, and her work with Hale is a testament to that influence.

Hale's Trendsetting Tour Wardrobe

Throughout the press tour, Hale flaunted a series of fashionable ensembles that turned heads. When appearing on 'CBS Mornings,' she sported a full denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, accentuated by a Staud coat, an Aupen handbag, and velvet pumps. This ensemble embodied the Barbiecore-inspired trend of rosy hues, a significant trend for this spring.

For her 'Today' show appearance, Hale went with a bold red cropped blazer and shorts set by Alexander McQueen. The outfit was completed with patent leather heels, a clear nod to the enduring popularity of red in the fashion world.

On 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' Hale wore a vintage Marc Jacobs coat over a Self-Portrait jumpsuit. This ensemble aligned with the white trend, which has been a dominant theme on spring runways. For the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Q&A, Hale chose a Loewe button-up paired with a Frankie Shop midi skirt. This choice reflected the re-emergence of tailoring and preppy styles in contemporary fashion.