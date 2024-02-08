Lourdes Leon: The Grunge Icon for RAGA MALAK's SS24 Collection

An enigmatic figure, 27-year-old Lourdes Leon, daughter of the pop icon Madonna, graces RAGA MALAK's latest campaign for their Spring/Summer 2024 (SS24) collection. The brand's new grunge-themed promotional video sees Lourdes embodying the edgy aesthetic RAGA MALAK is known for. In a captivating image from the campaign, Lourdes is seen lounging on a rusted beam, her waist-length hair cascading behind her, clad in the brand's distinct clothing: a white Aphex Zipper hoodie, Rokyo mini swim shorts, and latex knee-high heeled boots, all in black and white.

RAGA MALAK: A Melting Pot of Fashion and Heritage

RAGA MALAK, the brainchild of Gadir Rajab and Raquelle Saba, was founded in Beirut before the duo moved to Melbourne. The brand's style is a unique blend of Middle Eastern heritage and contemporary fashion, featuring small, often revealing pieces combined with distressed and graphic elements. RAGA MALAK has rapidly gained a cult following among young celebrities, including Addison Rae, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Lourdes Leon.

Rajab and Saba take pride in their brand's organic growth, emphasizing their lack of PR and the natural attraction of celebrities to their designs. They express their joy in seeing their creations worn by those who genuinely appreciate their style.

Lourdes Leon: Carving Her Path in Fashion and Music

Lourdes Leon is no stranger to the world of fashion and music, but she is intent on forging her path. She chooses projects that align with her personal style and interests and seeks roles that resonate with her identity. Lourdes is hands-on in her work, incorporating her dance skills and unique sense of style into modeling projects.

Despite her mother's iconic fashion influence, Lourdes mentions that she no longer has free access to Madonna's wardrobe, which is now safely stored away. Lourdes appreciates the financial benefits of modeling but is cautious about pursuing acting, expressing a distaste for what she perceives as the typical demeanor of actors.

A Symphony of Style, Ambition, and Self-Expression

As Lourdes Leon becomes the face of RAGA MALAK's SS24 collection, the campaign showcases not only the brand's distinctive style but also the spirit of self-expression that defines both Lourdes and the founders. The collaboration between Lourdes and RAGA MALAK reflects the blending of fashion, ambition, and personal identity, offering a glimpse into the future of the industry.

In the world of fashion, where trends come and go, the partnership between Lourdes Leon and RAGA MALAK serves as a testament to the enduring power of authenticity, self-expression, and the courage to blaze new trails.

As Lourdes Leon continues to carve out her path in the fashion and music industries, her collaboration with RAGA MALAK marks a significant milestone in her journey. Together, they remind us that style is not merely about clothing but a reflection of our true selves.