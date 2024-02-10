Libertine's Fall 2024 Collection: Surreal Galaxy Prints and Logo-less Luxury

In the midst of New York Fashion Week, Johnson Hartig, the mastermind behind Libertine, unveiled a fall 2024 collection that breaks traditional luxury fashion norms. Steering clear of logos, the collection weaves surreal galaxy prints into wearable tailoring and trenches. Intricate details like decorated buttons and large crystals showcase Hartig's artisanal prowess.

Advertisment

Surrealism Meets Punk in a Logo-less Symphony

Amidst the vibrant clash of patterns and textures, punk elements emerge through plaid patches, newsprint, and poetry incorporated in men's tailoring. Collectible evening coats are embellished with hand-placed crystals, forming floral designs or rainbow stripes. Hartig pays homage to his hometown through photo-realistic prints of LA landing at LAX at night.

Whimsical Footwear and Affordable Luxury

Advertisment

The collection doesn't stop at clothing. Fun, feathery shoes and collaged sunglasses complete the look. For those yearning for a piece of Libertine's maximalist world without breaking the bank, a new LeSportsac collaboration featuring Pop art prints is available at Bergdorf Goodman.

Craftsmanship and Storytelling

Libertine's fall 2024 collection is a testament to Hartig's dedication to craftsmanship and storytelling. Drawing inspiration from vintage silhouettes and motifs, the garments feature an archival lip print and decorative buttons based on historic designs. The surreal 'five senses' motif, with floating eyes, noses, and lips, adds a dreamlike touch to the collection.

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, Libertine's logo-less luxury collection stands out as a bold statement that embraces individuality and self-expression. The surreal galaxy prints, intricate embroidery, and collectible evening coats encapsulate the brand's unique aesthetic while pushing the boundaries of traditional luxury fashion.

For those who seek a more affordable piece of Libertine's maximalist world, the LeSportsac collaboration offers an accessible entry point. With its innovative design and commitment to craftsmanship, Libertine continues to redefine luxury peacocking for the modern era.