LE SSERAFIM's Merchandise Launch: A Blend of Fashion, Controversy, and Fan Loyalty

In a move that encapsulates the thriving intersection between K-pop and fashion, popular girl group LE SSERAFIM launched two new merchandise lines on February 6, 2024. The offerings, dubbed LE SSERAFIM X Peaches Collab Merch and LE SSERAFIM Brand Merch, were unveiled through a series of Instagram posts. But the launch drew unexpected controversy when a black model featured prominently in the merchandise showcasing, sparking a surge of racist remarks and 'blackface' accusations from certain quarters of their fanbase.

Controversy Amidst Excitement

The merchandise launch, riding on the wave of their impending third comeback, quickly morphed into a tumultuous storm centering on the hashtag #keepkpopkorea. The issue was not the merchandise itself, but the fact that a black model was front and center in the promotional campaign. The choice to use models, rather than group members, was a deviation from the norm, and the inclusion of a black model stirred up a hornet's nest of controversy.

Fans Rally in Defense

However, the story didn't end there. In the face of mounting racist comments, many fans and netizens rallied to the defense of the model. A counter-narrative began to emerge, challenging the racist behavior and providing a platform for a broader conversation about diversity and representation within the K-pop industry.

Merchandise Details

The two collections showcase the group's sporty and edgy aesthetic. The LE SSERAFIM Brand Merch line features clothing, tote bags, crop tops, bralettes, and undergarments emblazoned with the group's 'IM FEARLESS' emblem. The LE SSERAFIM X Peaches Collab Merch, on the other hand, highlights varsity jackets, graphic t-shirts, and hoodies with the unique emblem of the collaboration. Both lines are available for purchase on Weverse, with international shipping options available. As their third mini-album 'EASY' edges closer to its February 19 release, fans can expect more updates and releases on their official social media accounts and Weverse.