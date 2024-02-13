LaQuan Smith Unveils Luxurious Daywear Collection at NYFW

February 13, 2024: LaQuan Smith, a designer known for his sensual evening wear, unveiled his Bach Mai Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Wall Street. The show, which took place during New York Fashion Week, marked Smith's foray into daywear, inspired by female executives of the '80s and Studio 54.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Luxury Daywear

The collection showcased powerful and luxurious tailored pieces, including pinstripe suiting and buttery leather suits, aimed at a more mature and refined woman. Smith's designs were a seamless blend of sophistication and sexiness, with liquid-like outfits and colorblocked sets that exuded confidence and elegance. The runway featured bold textures like latex and fur, with a color palette of red, gold, black, and white.

Celebrities Embrace Smith's Evolving Aesthetic

Advertisment

The star-studded event saw the likes of Debbie Harry, Misty Copeland, and Babyface in attendance. Joey Bada$$ and Busta Rhymes donned fur coats, reflecting the collection's opulent style. Rhymes introduced his daughter to photographers and stayed until the end, even hosting an after-party at The Box. A surprise serenade from Babyface added to the evening's enchantment.

From Night to Day: Smith's Versatile Designs

Smith's collection emphasized versatility, with day-to-night pieces such as corseted suits, golden dresses, and adaptable blouses. The 'woman on the go' was the designer's muse, and his creations embodied the perfect fusion of style and practicality. The show attracted celebrities who appreciated Smith's ability to evolve his sensual aesthetic for a broader demographic.

In conclusion, LaQuan Smith's Bach Mai Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection was a testament to his evolving design philosophy, highlighting the power, luxury, and sophistication of the modern woman. By expanding his focus to daywear, Smith has successfully tapped into a new market while staying true to his signature style.