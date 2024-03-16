Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor Dazzle as Showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week

Day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), turned into a glamorous affair with Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor taking the ramp by storm. The event, which has been the center of attention since its inception, revealed trends that are expected to dominate the fashion landscape in the upcoming season. Classic silhouettes fused with traditional Indian prints made a strong statement, catching the eyes of fashion aficionados and setting the tone for festive dressing.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Showstoppers

Kriti Sanon, representing the popular brand Sketchers, showcased a sporty chic look that seamlessly blended style with comfort. Her ensemble, characterized by a bodycon fit and adorned with vibrant shades of blue and orange, highlighted her as the brand ambassador with flair. On the other side, Shanaya Kapoor, walking for Anamika Khanna, embodied sophistication with a white shirt dress enhanced by bold black and yellow patterns. Both actresses, through their distinctive styles, underscored the versatility of contemporary fashion.

Designers and Their Collections

Advertisment

The day was also about celebrating the genius of Indian designers like Rajdeep Ranawat, Paras & Shalini, and Anamika Khanna, who presented their mesmerizing collections. Their designs, which married traditional aesthetics with modern trends, offered a fresh perspective on festive wear. Anamika Khanna, in particular, took inspiration from India's rich cultural tapestry, infusing her creations with vibrant colors, weaves, and motifs that pay homage to nature.

Fashion Forward

The showstopping appearances by Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor not only set the ramp on fire but also signaled a shift towards more dynamic and inclusive fashion narratives. Their outfits, characterized by a blend of comfort, style, and tradition, epitomized the essence of modern Indian fashion. As Lakme Fashion Week continues to unfold, it remains a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian fashion, where tradition and innovation coexist harmoniously.

As the curtains fall on day three of Lakme Fashion Week, the event leaves behind a trail of inspiration and anticipation. The standout performances by Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor, coupled with the innovative designs presented, pave the way for a festive season marked by elegance, vibrancy, and style. The fashion industry, buzzing with creativity, looks forward to embracing these new trends, further enriching India's sartorial heritage.