Kolari Vision Launches Kolari Shades: Eyewear Redefining Protection and Comfort

In a novel exploration into eyewear technology, Kolari Vision has announced the launch of Kolari Shades, a new generation of protective glasses. These glasses, unlike most on the market, are crafted from real glass materials, setting them apart from the plastic-dominated eyewear industry.

Protection Against Harmful Light

More than just a stylish accessory, the Kolari Shades are engineered to offer substantial shielding against harmful light. They boast the ability to block 100% of ultraviolet (UV) rays, a feature crucial for the prevention of eye conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Furthermore, they are also capable of blocking between 90% to 99% of infrared (IR) light, an unseen danger that can cause tissue and thermal damage to the eyes.

Uncompromised Optical Clarity

Despite their high protection capacity, these glasses do not compromise on optical clarity. They maintain high visual fidelity, ensuring the wearer's sight is not compromised by color shifts or a reduction in visibility. This is a crucial feature as it ensures the glasses can be worn in a variety of environments, from bright outdoor settings to dimly lit interiors.

Comfort and Privacy

During the design process, Kolari Vision aimed to create glasses that offered not only protection but also comfort. The result is a pair of glasses that minimize eye fatigue, enabling extended wear without discomfort. Beta testers have lauded the glasses, describing them as a 'breath of fresh air for your eyes.' Additionally, the glasses also offer a degree of privacy, preventing facial recognition systems from capturing information, a growing concern in our increasingly digital society.

As Kolari Vision continues to innovate, they are working on new frame designs and mirror finish lenses, promising more options for consumers in the future. With the launch of Kolari Shades, the company is redefining the intersection between eyewear technology and user comfort, setting a new standard in the industry.