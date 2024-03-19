Kazakhstan Celebrates National Clothing Day, Embraces Tradition with Modern Twist

ASTANA – As part of the Nauryznama Decade, Kazakhstan citizens marked the National Clothing Day on March 18 by launching challenges, holding exhibitions and shows. This nationwide event not only celebrated Kazakh heritage but also highlighted the evolving nature of traditional attire in contemporary society.

Cultural Revival and Innovation

The Ground Forces soldiers of the regional South command in the Zhambyl Region held a theatrical performance in the costumes of Kazakh khans and batyrs (warriors), showcasing the martial valor and historical depth of the nation's past. "The dress of khans and batyrs, borrowed from one of the Almaty theaters, allowed young soldiers, while remaining in the familiar image of warriors, to feel like real batyrs," said Lieutenant Colonel Dina Mukharinova, head of the department’s press service. Meanwhile, Petropavlovsk's fair-exhibition of national clothing and accessories featured products of local female entrepreneurs, emphasizing the role of women in preserving and innovating Kazakh culture.

Education and Engagement

Karagandy students celebrated the holiday with a fashion show of traditional dress, where Kazakh traditional outfits were presented not just as clothing but as emblems of age, marital, and social status. "Our nomadic people, our ancestors, thought out every element of clothing down to the smallest detail, taking into account the harsh time of year and the conditions of the nomadic lifestyle," said Aitzhan Kishkintayeva, a member of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. The Ulttyk Sezim (National Feeling) project, initiated in December 2023, dedicated to the splendor of the national outfit and aimed at popularizing Kazakh culture, has turned from a flash mob into a large project, signifying a growing interest in national attire.

Modern Appeal and Global Interest

The initiative to wear national clothes at work every Friday has gained traction across Kazakhstan, with the number of supporters increasing daily. This movement signifies a shift in perception, making it fashionable to wear national clothes not only during the celebration of Nauryz but also in everyday life. Kazakhstan’s famous designer and journalist Dinara Satzhan notes, "The demand for clothing with national elements has increased significantly both in Kazakhstan and abroad," showcasing the global appeal and potential for Kazakh designers in the international fashion scene.

As Kazakhstan continues to navigate the waters between tradition and modernity, the celebration of National Clothing Day serves as a vibrant testament to the nation's rich cultural heritage and its ongoing evolution. The enthusiasm with which citizens, from soldiers to students and entrepreneurs, have embraced this initiative highlights a collective desire to preserve the past while boldly stepping into the future. This event not only honors Kazakh traditions but also paves the way for a new era of cultural expression and international recognition.