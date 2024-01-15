Katie Shares Makeup Insights and Concerns Over Cosmetic Enhancements in Dublin Masterclass

Former glamour model Katie, known for her frankness and unapologetic stance, descended upon Dublin on a recent Sunday evening, making her glamorous presence felt at a makeup masterclass hosted by her friend Ceira Lambert. The event took place in the upscale environs of Harvey Nichols, in the bustling Dundrum Town Centre. In a display of friendship and professional ties, Katie took to the stage to share her beloved makeup looks and impart wisdom on recreating them, all with the skilled assistance of James McGuigan, a renowned drag queen and makeup artist.

Unveiling Art and Sharing Insights

As the evening unfurled, so did Katie's newest body art - a set of angel wings inked on her back. This grand reveal was coupled with candid conversations, where Katie opened up about her longstanding relationship with Ceira Lambert. She lavished praises on the hair extensions from Ceira's brand, reflecting the trust and admiration the two share. Amidst the beauty talk, Katie also touched upon a topic close to her heart - cosmetic procedures.

Concern Over Cosmetic Enhancements

Her own journey with cosmetic enhancements notwithstanding, Katie voiced her concerns over the increasing trend of young girls opting for lip fillers. A topic that has been stirring debate and controversy in the beauty and health sectors alike. Despite her own use of fillers, her concern for the younger generation was palpable. Not one to shy away from her own experiences, she acknowledged her recent cosmetic enhancements.

Further Cosmetic Enhancements

Recently, Katie sought the expertise of Ellie May MacKenzie of Lift Aesthetics Clinic for further cosmetic enhancements. She underwent procedures for lip and bum fillers, expressing satisfaction with the results. Her 'peachy' bum, a term she fondly used, and her new lips were proudly displayed on social media, reflecting her contentment with the procedures. In the midst of her personal revelations, the attendees, including Shannen Reilly McGrath from Love Island, were treated to a personal experience and a live makeup demonstration, making the masterclass a memorable one.