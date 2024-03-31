Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle Inspire Spring's Must-Have Ballet Flats: Find Your Perfect Pair from $17

Leave it to Katie Holmes to inspire your next spring style buy. While strolling around New York City recently, Holmes sported a chic look featuring a pair of classic black ballet flats. She styled them with a jersey jumpsuit and denim trench coat, but the versatile shoe can be worn so many ways. It's no wonder Meghan Markle has been wearing ballet flats, as well as Nicky Hilton and Jennifer Lopez.

Why Ballet Flats Are a Spring Essential

Sleek black ballet flats are more elevated and dressier than sneakers or sandals and can be swapped in anywhere you would wear heels. If you don't already own a pair of ballet flats, you're missing out: So we went shopping for you. All the ballet flats on our list have been vetted for comfort, including arch support and slip-proof soles. Shop styles at Amazon, Nordstrom, Steve Madden, Schultz, Madewell, Rothys, Vivaia, and Zappos, starting at just $17.

Top Picks for Comfort and Style

Amazon: At under $20, it's hard to beat these classic ballet flats. The synthetic leather slip-ons have a thickened insole and arch support design for comfort. The shoes come in sizes 6–11 and in 17 colors. Nordstrom: These flats look more expensive than their price tag, and they're on sale. They are classic in every way thanks to a delicate bow, capped metal tassel, and squared-off toe. Steve Madden: Steve Madden is known for its comfortable shoe styles, and these black leather flats are no exception. The rubber sole is durable and flexible with a decent cushion on the inside. If you border between two sizes, shoppers recommend sizing up a half-size.

Choosing Your Perfect Pair

Deciding to invest in a pair of black ballet flats is easy. Now all you have to do is choose your favorite.