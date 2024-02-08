Jordan Brand to Release Luxury 'Wings' Collection of Air Jordan 1 in 2024

In a move that's set to redefine the luxury sneaker market, Jordan Brand is poised to unveil its "Wings" collection of the Air Jordan 1 in 2024. Manufactured in Italy, this opulent lineup marks a new zenith for the brand, boasting the highest manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) to date.

A New Era of Luxury Sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 High from the "Wings" series will retail at a staggering $975 USD, while the Air Jordan 1 Low will be available for $875 USD. Initial estimates had speculated prices ranging between $1,300 USD and $1,500 USD, but recent reports have adjusted these figures downwards. The collection will encompass three styles: an all-white high-top, an all-white low-top with raw edges, and a low-top featuring a "French Blue" swoosh and standard edging.

Each design will bear a special tongue tag, a testament to the Italian craftsmanship that seems to pay homage to the Air Jordan 2, which was originally made in Italy back in 1986. Although there are rumors of six colorways, only three have been revealed so far.

Jordan Brand's Foray into Luxury

The "Wings" collection isn't just about sneakers. It's a strategic move by Jordan Brand to position itself in the luxury space alongside high-end fashion brands. The collection is set to include apparel and accessories, further expanding its reach beyond footwear.

The release date is slated for Spring 2024, with the significant price decrease from the original estimates attributed to the use of ultra-premium materials and special packaging.

A Mixed Legacy of Luxury Releases

Jordan Brand's past attempts at luxury releases have seen mixed results. The $400 Air Jordan Shine in 2014 failed to capture the market's attention, while the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 collaborations, priced at $650 and released from 2015 to 2017, were highly successful.

As the world eagerly awaits the launch of the "Wings" collection, all eyes are on Jordan Brand. Will this high-end sneaker collection soar or stumble? Only time will tell.

The Air Jordan 1 Wings collection is more than just a series of luxury sneakers. It's a testament to the brand's evolution, its relentless pursuit of innovation, and its commitment to creating products that resonate with consumers worldwide.

As the sneaker market continues to grow and evolve, Jordan Brand's "Wings" collection represents a bold step forward, blending craftsmanship, luxury, and nostalgia in a way that only Jordan Brand can. Whether you're a die-hard sneakerhead or a casual observer, the "Wings" collection is a landmark moment in the world of footwear, one that's sure to leave a lasting impact.