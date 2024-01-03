en English
Fashion

Jes Clay: Transforming Hobby into Business with Handcrafted Earrings

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Jes Clay: Transforming Hobby into Business with Handcrafted Earrings

Transforming a hobby into a thriving business, Janelle Solis, a Fresno Pacific University graduate and social worker, has been steering her venture, Jes Clay, with aplomb for three years. The business, which was born during the pandemic, revolves around the creation of handcrafted polymer clay earrings, each piece echoing Solis’s personal style and aesthetic sensibilities.

From Primary Colors to Unique Shades

Solis’s creative process begins with primary colors, which she masterfully blends and shapes into unique shades such as nude or light pink. Her dedication to her craft is evident in the meticulousness of her process: conditioning the clay, rolling it, applying various textures or screen prints, and cutting out distinct shapes. What follows is a careful baking process, carried out on a tray in her home studio.

Ensuring Durability and Aesthetics

The final steps of the process are as intricate as the initial ones. They involve the assembly of the pieces, an act that requires drilling, sanding, and the application of liquid clay, ensuring not only the durability of the earrings but also their alluring aesthetic appeal.

Interactive Customer Engagement and Custom Orders

Jes Clay’s earring collection reflects a keen understanding of customer preferences, informed by engaging Instagram stories accompanied by polls and feedback. In addition to the regular collection, Jes Clay caters to custom orders, including requests for bridal parties, making it a versatile brand that caters to a wide array of tastes and occasions.

For Solis, the joy of running Jes Clay extends beyond the creation process—it lies in the gratitude she feels for the support her business receives and the pure delight of seeing her art worn by her customers.

Fashion
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

