Jennifer Lopez Revives Flare Jeans Trend in NYC: Shop the Look from $25

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Easter weekend in New York City wasn't just a showcase of celebrity romance but also a spotlight on a burgeoning spring fashion trend. During a Sunday outing to Cecconi's in Brooklyn, Lopez donned flare jeans, pairing them with a chic blazer, oversized sunglasses, and a burgundy tote, demonstrating the timeless appeal and practicality of the denim style for the warmer months.

Why Flare Jeans Are This Spring's Must-Have

Not only have flare jeans been embraced by celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and now Jennifer Lopez, but their resurgence speaks volumes about their versatility and appeal. The silhouette, known for its leg-elongating and shape-enhancing properties, offers a breathable alternative to the more constrictive skinny jeans. This trend is rapidly gaining traction, with options available across major retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell, ensuring that this flattering style is accessible at various price points.

Where to Find Your Perfect Pair

For those inspired by Lopez's high-rise flare jeans, Amazon provides an affordable alternative with the Grapent flare jeans available for as little as $42. Meanwhile, Levi's and Madewell offer their unique takes on the trend, catering to the demand for vintage-inspired and spacious styles. With celebrities swapping skinny for flare, retailers are stocking up on these '70s-inspired jeans, signaling a shift in denim preferences that's likely to dominate spring and summer fashion.

Celebrities and Shoppers Alike Embrace the Trend

The flare denim trend is not just a fleeting moment but a broader shift in fashion preferences, with Jennifer Lopez leading the charge. The style's growing popularity is evident in the surge of interest from shoppers and endorsements from fashion icons. Whether it's the butt-lifting appeal of wide-leg jeans from Mother, as seen on celebrities like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, or the comfort and fit praised by fashion editors, flare jeans are proving to be more than just a nostalgic revival. They're a smart, stylish choice for anyone looking to update their spring wardrobe.