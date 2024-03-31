Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid Champion Spring's Leather Jacket Trend: Shop Inspired Looks

As spring blossoms, celebrities are effortlessly merging comfort with style, showcasing a diverse array of leather jackets that promise to elevate any outfit. Among the trendsetters, Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted flaunting their unique takes on this classic piece, from slouchy blazers to vibrant, oversized options. These style icons demonstrate the leather jacket's versatility, making it a must-have for the season.

Celebrity-Inspired Styles

Hadid took to the streets of New York City donning a boxy, cropped leather jacket that married casual elegance with model-off-duty vibes. Mimicking Hadid's look, a Mango jacket offers a similar aesthetic with a structured collar and hip-skimming length, providing a figure-defining silhouette. Meanwhile, Lawrence opted for a more laid-back approach, sporting a slouchy leather blazer in NYC, proving that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand. For those daring to add a splash of color to their wardrobe, Ratajkowski's choice of an oversized green leather jacket serves as the perfect inspiration.

Where to Shop

Faux leather jackets and blazers, inspired by these celebrity trends, are now available for purchase. Retailers like Amazon, Banana Republic Factory, and Anthropologie offer a variety of styles starting at $45. Shoppers have praised these finds for their soft feel, flattering fit, and quality construction, highlighting the pieces' versatility and appeal. Whether styled with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look or layered over a sundress for evening wear, these jackets promise to be a staple in any spring wardrobe.

Styling Tips

Embracing the leather jacket trend this spring means experimenting with different styles and colors. Pairing a faux leather blazer with relaxed denim offers a chic, urban look, while an oversized, colorful jacket can inject a fun, unexpected element into your outfit. Regardless of the chosen style, leather jackets add a layer of sophistication and edge, making them indispensable for fashion-forward individuals.

In embracing the timeless allure of leather jackets, fashion enthusiasts can draw inspiration from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski. These celebrities have demonstrated the piece's versatility, ensuring it remains a staple in the fashion landscape. As spring unfolds, incorporating a leather jacket into your wardrobe could be the key to unlocking endless style possibilities.