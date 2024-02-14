Israeli Forces Order Evacuation of Gaza's Largest Hospital Amidst Hostilities

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's largest medical facility, is at the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis as Israeli forces order an evacuation amidst intense hostilities with Hamas fighters. Dozens of Palestinians, including patients and medical staff, have left the hospital complex, with witnesses reporting Israeli snipers firing on people in the area, causing several casualties.

Advertisment

A Hospital Under Siege

The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis has been under siege for approximately a week, serving as a shelter for thousands displaced by the fighting. Only 11 out of Gaza's 33 hospitals are partially functioning, with the rest either destroyed or rendered non-operational due to the conflict. The evacuation order, issued by Israeli forces, is aimed at preventing terrorists from exploiting the chaos, according to military officials.

Fear and Uncertainty

Advertisment

The evacuation of Nasser Hospital has raised fears of a potential military raid on the facility, which is currently crowded with thousands of people seeking refuge. Previous Israeli warnings to evacuate hospitals have often preceded military raids on such facilities, and Gazans have reported being fired upon when attempting to flee. The situation is described as "very dangerous" by doctors at the hospital, who are struggling to provide medical care amidst the chaos and uncertainty.

A Secure Route Amidst the Chaos

Israeli forces have opened a secure route for civilians to leave the hospital, ensuring the safety of patients, medical workers, and facilities. However, the evacuation process has been hampered by the ongoing hostilities, with Israeli snipers reportedly preventing people from entering or leaving the hospital. The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that the conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 28,576 Palestinians and injuries to 68,000 more, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

As the crisis unfolds at Nasser Hospital, the World Health Organization has expressed alarm at the situation, emphasizing the need to protect hospitals and ensure humanitarian access. With only a fraction of Gaza's hospitals still functioning, the majority of those displaced are living in dire conditions in Rafah, south of Khan Younis.