Fashion

H&M’s Rib-Knit Dress Wins Over Shoppers Despite Mixed Reviews

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
H&M’s Rib-Knit Dress Wins Over Shoppers Despite Mixed Reviews

In a testament to the enduring allure of comfortable and stylish winter wear, the new rib-knit dress by H&M has emerged as a favorite among shoppers. Available in soothing shades of cream and dark beige marl, the dress, priced at a modest £32.99, caters to a wide range of body types, from sizes XS to XXL. This knee-length offering features a loose fit, a round neckline, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves, elements that have earned it hundreds of five-star reviews.

Customer Reviews: A Mixed Bag

While the dress has been lauded for its comfort, quality, and fit, not all reviews are in its favor. The criticism largely revolves around its overly wide sleeves and somewhat shapeless structure. Despite these niggles, the overall sentiment leans favorably towards the dress, as evidenced by its impressive rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on H&M’s website.

Styling the Rib-Knit Dress

Customers have shared that the dress’s potential truly shines when accessorized aptly. A pairing with a belt, tights, and boots accentuates the dress’s appeal, making it a versatile addition to winter wardrobes.

Alternatives in the Market

For those seeking variety, other retailers such as New Look, M&S, and Next also offer similar ribbed knit dresses in various colors and price ranges. These dresses have garnered their share of positive consumer reviews, providing ample choices for those on the hunt for the perfect knit dress this winter.

Fashion
