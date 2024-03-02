Hermès Fall 2024 Collection Unveils in Paris: Rain, Rebellion, and Red Lashes

Amidst a backdrop of orchestrated rain at Paris's Garde Républicaine, Hermès unveiled its Fall 2024 collection, presenting a dramatic departure from last season's palette and embracing a fusion of equestrian elegance with biker boldness. As models, some alongside trotting horses, navigated through the downpour, the collection's thematic elements of rebellion and resilience shone through, offering a fresh narrative on contemporary femininity.

Reimagining Elegance

Breaking away from the soft, earthy tones of its preceding season, Hermès introduced a collection that boldly pairs studded black leather and moto boots with strikingly red, chunky eyelashes, signaling a departure towards a more audacious aesthetic. Creative director of Hermès Beauty, Gregoris Pyrpylis, highlighted this shift, emphasizing a woman prepared for a rainy day, whether on her bike or horseback, embodying both elegance and a rebellious sexiness. The unique makeup choice, especially the overcharged lashes coated with Trait d'Hermès mascara in Rouge H, underscores a playful yet piercing gaze, diverging from the typical biker stereotype.

The Red Revival

Amidst a landscape dominated by neutral tones, Pyrpylis's decision to embrace the color red stands out, symbolizing passion, love, and femininity. This choice not only marks a stark contrast but also a reinvigoration of color within fashion aesthetics. Accompanied by clear swipes of Rouge Hermès Lip care balm and a sparkly, sheer shade of Rouge Hermès on the eyelids, lips, and cheeks, the collection offers a glossy, sexy result that reads as a fresh halo, suggesting a new way of embracing color and realism in beauty.

Reflecting Reality

The collection's hair styling, overseen by Gary Gill, further complements the theme of realism, aiming to emulate the effect of rain-soaked hair pushed back by hands. Utilizing products like Wella EIMI Sugar Lift and Bed Head by Tigi Superstar Queen for a Day Thickening Spray, the styling intends to make finger marks visible, enhancing the authenticity of the look. Model Edie Campbell, embodying the collection's inspiration, reflects this blend of equestrian grace and biker edge, even in the midst of nature's elements. According to Pyrpylis, the goal was not to create an idealized world but to mirror reality, blending the best of both worlds with a hint of fantasy, staying true to Hermès's core ethos.