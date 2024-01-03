en English
Fashion

Great Lengths Unveils ‘Perception’ to Redefine Hair Extensions

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
In a bold move to redefine the conventional image of hair extensions, Great Lengths has launched their innovative photographic collection, ‘Perception.’ The collection, a brainchild of renowned photographer Richard Miles and creative directors Rick and Zoe Roberts, aims to underscore the versatility of Great Lengths products. Beyond mere lengthening, they highlight the products’ ability to add texture, volume, colour, and manageability to a plethora of hair types.

Perception: A New Vision for Hair Extensions

The ‘Perception’ campaign presents a diverse array of styles, from silver-toned waves to Afro curls, all meticulously designed to appear natural and undetectable. The styling for ‘Perception’ was executed by the Great Lengths Masters 2023, an elite group of hairstylists meticulously chosen from the UK and Ireland through a rigorous selection process. The collection’s creations aren’t merely artistic expressions; they’re designed to be wearable and align with current trends, prompting a reevaluation of what hair extensions can truly achieve.

Great Lengths: A Commitment to Quality and Ethical Practices

Joscelin McCourt, CEO of HB Collective, lauds the commitment of Great Lengths to quality and ethical practices. The ‘Perception’ collection, she notes, is a vivid testament to the transformative power of their extensions. Great Lengths, renowned for its inclusive and progressive values, aims to challenge the public’s perception of hair extensions. This campaign showcases their comprehensive range of uses.

Achievements and Collaborations

Great Lengths has been recognized as the first extensions brand to achieve B Corp status, a testament to their unwavering dedication to meeting high social and environmental standards. In a heartwarming initiative, Great Lengths’ collaboration with the Little Princess Trust enables clients to donate their used hair extensions. These donated extensions are then used to help produce wigs for children suffering from hair loss due to medical conditions.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

