Glashutte Original Unveils Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition: A Symbol of Love and Elegance

To commemorate the season of love, Glashutte Original has meticulously crafted an exclusive timepiece – the Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition. This luxury watch is a testament to both refined aesthetics and precision engineering. With only 50 pieces available globally, it is a rare symbol of love and elegance, destined for those who appreciate the fine art of horology.

A Blend of Elegance and Durability

The Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition is a masterpiece of design and functionality. Its polished stainless-steel case measures a comfortable 36 mm in diameter, making it a perfect fit for any wrist. A circle of 52 brilliant-cut diamonds adorns the bezel, adding a touch of sparkle that enhances the watch’s allure. An additional brilliant-cut diamond on the crown further accentuates its glamour. Constructed from robust stainless steel and boasting a 5-bar waterproof rating, this watch is designed to endure as resolutely as the love it symbolizes.

Exquisite Dial and Movement

The dial of this exceptional timepiece is a canvas of mother-of-pearl white, elegantly decorated with numerals and indexes framed in hues of rose and violet. The leaf-shaped hands, crafted from white gold, sweep across the dial, pointing to a distinctive violet date display situated at the 6 o’clock position. The watch is powered by the 39-22 automatic movement, operating at a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz) and offering a 40-hour power reserve. This ensures the Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition keeps time as flawlessly as it keeps its wearer’s heart.

Unrivaled Craftsmanship

Details such as the Glashutte three-quarter plate with stripe finish, swan-neck fine adjustment, beveled edges, and polished steel parts attest to the brand’s commitment to precision and durability. This timepiece is more than just a watch; it’s a testament to Glashutte Original’s legacy of unrivaled craftsmanship.

Finishing Touches

Completing the Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition is a Louisiana Alligator leather strap in a romantic rose petal hue, a fitting tribute to the love-filled occasion it’s meant to celebrate. For those who prefer a more classic look, the timepiece also comes with an option for a polished stainless steel bracelet. Whether as a Valentine’s Day gift or a self-purchase, this exclusive watch is a symbol of enduring love and timeless elegance.