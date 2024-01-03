en English
Fashion

Glashutte Original Unveils Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition: A Symbol of Love and Elegance

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Glashutte Original Unveils Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition: A Symbol of Love and Elegance

To commemorate the season of love, Glashutte Original has meticulously crafted an exclusive timepiece – the Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition. This luxury watch is a testament to both refined aesthetics and precision engineering. With only 50 pieces available globally, it is a rare symbol of love and elegance, destined for those who appreciate the fine art of horology.

A Blend of Elegance and Durability

The Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition is a masterpiece of design and functionality. Its polished stainless-steel case measures a comfortable 36 mm in diameter, making it a perfect fit for any wrist. A circle of 52 brilliant-cut diamonds adorns the bezel, adding a touch of sparkle that enhances the watch’s allure. An additional brilliant-cut diamond on the crown further accentuates its glamour. Constructed from robust stainless steel and boasting a 5-bar waterproof rating, this watch is designed to endure as resolutely as the love it symbolizes.

Exquisite Dial and Movement

The dial of this exceptional timepiece is a canvas of mother-of-pearl white, elegantly decorated with numerals and indexes framed in hues of rose and violet. The leaf-shaped hands, crafted from white gold, sweep across the dial, pointing to a distinctive violet date display situated at the 6 o’clock position. The watch is powered by the 39-22 automatic movement, operating at a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz) and offering a 40-hour power reserve. This ensures the Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition keeps time as flawlessly as it keeps its wearer’s heart.

Unrivaled Craftsmanship

Details such as the Glashutte three-quarter plate with stripe finish, swan-neck fine adjustment, beveled edges, and polished steel parts attest to the brand’s commitment to precision and durability. This timepiece is more than just a watch; it’s a testament to Glashutte Original’s legacy of unrivaled craftsmanship.

Finishing Touches

Completing the Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition is a Louisiana Alligator leather strap in a romantic rose petal hue, a fitting tribute to the love-filled occasion it’s meant to celebrate. For those who prefer a more classic look, the timepiece also comes with an option for a polished stainless steel bracelet. Whether as a Valentine’s Day gift or a self-purchase, this exclusive watch is a symbol of enduring love and timeless elegance.

Fashion
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

