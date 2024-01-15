en English
Fashion

From Glazed to ‘Cloud Skin’: Unraveling the New Trend in Beauty Industry

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
From Glazed to ‘Cloud Skin’: Unraveling the New Trend in Beauty Industry

The beauty industry, an ever-evolving universe, is currently witnessing a significant shift in skincare trends. A departure from the once popular dewy, glazed, or glassy finish, the new aesthetic is primarily influenced by social media and the perception of skin on camera. Leading makeup artists and industry insiders confirm the substantial impact of social platforms in dictating these trends.

From Dewy to Matte: The ‘Cloud Skin’ Trend

Gita Bass, a renowned New York makeup artist who has worked with celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Elizabeth Olsen, acknowledges the shift. The new trend is a soft, modern, and velvety take on the matte foundation that was a hallmark of the 1990s. This current style, characterized by a hyper-smooth complexion, has been dubbed ‘cloud skin’ by users on the popular social platform, TikTok.

An Industry in Transition

Sasha Plavsic, the founder of the California-based beauty brand Ilia Beauty, has noted the impending end of the era of ‘glazed look’ skin. The shift underscores a broader cycle of beauty trends that wax and wane, influenced by cultural shifts and technological advancements. The digital age has revolutionized not just the way beauty trends are created but also how they are consumed and propagated.

Skincare Trends of 2024

Moving away from the topic of makeup, the skincare industry has its own set of trends for 2024. The focus is on skinimalism, skincare infused makeup, the importance of skin barrier, and the rise of innovative, sustainable ingredients. The increasing demand for sunscreens with skincare benefits also forms an important part of this trend narrative. Some of the products that align with these trends include Tatcha’s Silk Serum, Hinoki Body Wash, and Silk Sunscreen.

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

