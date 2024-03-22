From Abercrombie to Anthropologie: Surprising Stores Debut Bridal Lines

Finding the perfect wedding dress often entails a lengthy search and a hefty budget. However, a treasure trove of fabulous bridal lines tucked away in more budget-friendly stores is waiting to be discovered. One such option is Anthropologie, where stylish dresses can be found without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, Macy's caters to a wide array of bridal preferences with its diverse offerings. Adding to the surprises, Abercrombie & Fitch recently announced "The Wedding Shop," featuring over 100 uniquely crafted pieces tailored for brides, bachelorettes, and wedding guests alike.

Affordable Elegance

Anthropologie boasts a dedicated bridal section on its website, showcasing a diverse array of dress styles from modern elegance to boho chic. Priced at $298 each, their offerings include a stunning cowl-neck satin gown in ivory. Macy’s bridal section, on the other hand, offers styles to suit every bride's vibe, whether classic or boho, timeless or modern. The store also sells veils, shoes, and jewelry to complete the entire ensemble.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Wedding Shop

"Abercrombie’s customers view weddings as multi-faceted experiences, which is why we designed this collection to be the outfitting solution for so many wedding-related occasions," said Corey Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. With a price range of $29 to $200, the A&F Wedding Shop's collection ranges from fun and bold to elegant and formal for best-dressed guests or even the bride herself. Extending beyond dresses, the collection features pieces for a multitude of celebratory occasions, such as bikinis, pajamas, pantsuit separates, skirts, crochet-style cover-ups, and more.

Meeting Modern Needs

"Our customers live for the long weekend and when we asked them about their exciting upcoming getaways, we heard so many of them speak about wedding weekends, wedding-adjacent occasions, and the all-important question of what to wear, which this collection is perfectly designed to answer," added Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The A&F Wedding shop emerges as a comprehensive, curated destination that reflects what customers crave and what Abercrombie is uniquely positioned to deliver.

As the lines between traditional bridal shops and mainstream fashion retailers blur, these unexpected players in the wedding industry are offering brides and their parties more options than ever before. This trend not only caters to the evolving tastes and preferences of modern brides but also represents a significant shift in how wedding attire is marketed and purchased. The emergence of these new bridal lines from well-known retail brands underscores a broadening definition of what constitutes wedding fashion, making the journey to the altar both stylish and accessible.